Christmas In My Favorite City: NYC

Now that the University of Connecticut has officially gotten its first snow, and the Rockefeller tree has been lit, it’s officially time for the Holidays! Here are my NYC holiday must-sees for a visit to the city that never sleeps.

Bryant Park

First on the list is the iconic Bryant Park. If you only think it’s perfect to visit in the summertime you are SO far off. The park undergoes a complete transformation during the holidays, including creating an ice rink, pop-up stores run by small local businesses, and pop-up restaurants. With the pop-up stores, you end up being exposed to so many unique products and unforgettable food that you wouldn’t find anywhere else. Some must-try food at the park includes their viral Cheese Wheel Pasta and iconic hot chocolate. Heads up though: the food is definitely on the pricier side!

Saks Fifth AveNue

Next up we have Saks Fifth Avenue. Every year Saks goes above and beyond with their holiday window displays. Each has a different design making them extremely unique. This is a must-see for anyone who wants to experience the classic Christmas in New York.

ST Patrick’s Cathedral

If you want to witness some amazing architectural history during the holidays, you have to visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Originally built in 1858, the moment you step inside this cathedral you’re instantly left in awe as you are met with stunning stained glass windows and incredible architecture everywhere with cavernous ceilings and detailed stonework. Additionally, while visiting you also might end up witnessing a holiday mass with devotees performing some classic Christmas carols on stage. This cathedral is the perfect place to escape from the NYC crowds and simply be at peace.

hudson yards

Another iconic destination to visit during the Holidays is Hudson Yards. Despite being on the fairly new side, opening in 2019, it’s grown to be another must-see, adding to NYC’s already extensive list of holiday sights. With Hudson Yards essentially being a designer mall filled with luxury stores, their holiday display has to hit the mark. With that, their light display definitely does so with over 2 million lights being used. The biggest show-stopper of their display has to be the hanging hot-air balloon which can be seen from every floor.

Rockefeller Center

The final must-see destination to visit while spending the holidays in NYC is the classic Rockefeller Center. As seen in classic Holiday films like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Elf, people from all over the world come to NYC with the sole purpose of seeing this destination in person. In the center, you’ll be greeted with angels lining the path leading up to the historical Rockefeller Christmas Tree. In addition to this, you’ll see the skating rink opened up annually with a gold statue of Prometheus overlooking it. If you’re lucky you might also see one of the many proposals that happen on the rink, as it has become an iconic spot for couples to take their relationships to the next step.

Overall, during the Holidays New York City is such a magical and happening place to be. Whether with family or friends, you’re bound to make some unforgettable memories so make sure you visit at least once during your lifetime because it is SO worth it.