This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Everyone has at least heard of Fleetwood Mac growing up. Whether that be through their music blasting on radios, covers being done by modern artists, or new news on the group’s happenings. They are a staple of music have rose to popularity in the ’70s and have been prevalent ever since. Even as someone part of Gen Z, they were a relevant part of the music scene even when I was growing up. Their folksy tunes with heartfelt lyrics to match have captured the hearts of people for decades. Now, they are in the spotlight again with the release of a new Fleetwood Mac Documentary set to air.

This new documentary is set to be directed by Irving Thalberg and Frank Marshall and is currently in production. Marshall has been behind a couple of other band documentaries about the Bee Gees and The Beach Boys, making him an exciting addition to this documentary. It is fair to say that the band is in experienced hands with him and is supportive of this documentary as seen with Nick’s post about it and her involvement, making this documentary exciting for all music lovers.

What makes this documentary even more thrilling is that it will feature never-seen footage of the band (a hard feat with the age of modern tech), interviews with the band and people involved with the band, and archived interviews with the late Christine McVie to piece together the story of the band.

This new documentary allows fans to finally get extra content and interviews from the iconic band themselves. We see more of the behind-the-scenes of what went on as this group rose to stardom and carved their mark in the music industry. It also allows us to see where the band’s heads are at after years of not performing together, especially on the curtail of Stevie Nick’s interview with Rolling Stones where she revealed she had an off relationship with him until his attitude in 2018 MusiCares benefit concert was the last straw for her. In addition, it is in a way a memorial to Christine McVie who passed in 2022 from a long bout with illness. It is a way to remember her and her essential contribution to the band with this look into the archived interviews she had done over the past decades.

Everyone is going to want to tune in and keep up to date with this documentary. It is clear there is much to be said and seen from this staple of music. Plus who would not want to dive back into the culture of the ’70s music scene for a couple of hours?