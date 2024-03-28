‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Teasers: What Can We Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Dearest Gentle Reader,

Bridgerton, one of Netflix’s most successful shows, has gained huge popularity around the world. We are brought back in time to early 19th century England, where we see the life of the Bridgerton family: a family of status, wealth, and eight siblings.

Season one centered around the “fake dating” trope turned lovers, Daphne Bridgerton and Simon, the Duke of Hastings. At first, they agreed to be in a pretend relationship to gain their own benefits. The ton was fooled, but as things developed, these lovebirds could no longer fool themselves. Real feelings between them formed and after a lot of drama and rejection, they soon married and had a son.

Then in season two, we got to witness one of the greatest enemies-to-lovers stories ever told. Anthony Bridgerton, one of the ton’s most eligible bachelors, set his eyes on Miss Edwina Sharma as the perfect bride. However, things never go as planned in the show. Anthony instead falls for her older sister, Kate Sharma, and although she tries to deny her feelings, she loses the battle and falls for him as well. Lots of drama ensues, but love wins all in the end.

This summer might just be the best summer yet as the next season of Bridgerton will be released on Netflix in two parts. Part one, the first four episodes, will be released on May 16, 2024, and part two, the last four episodes, will be released on June 13, 2024, thus marking the end of the long-awaited love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

On Netflix’s YouTube channel, a few teasers of the upcoming season have since been released for people to view at their leisure.

The first official teaser was released on the first day of February, and of course, everyone was waiting for it. It’s our first look into Penelope and Colin’s “friends-to-lovers” storyline. It’s a 30-second clip of pure tension between the two, where Penelope is complimenting Colin’s eyes in a very not-so-subtle way. You can watch it here.

On Valentine’s Day, the second teaser was released, and instead of it being romantic, it is actually an argument, or rather, Penelope standing up for herself against Colin. In this one-minute clip, we see Colin act nonchalantly towards Penelope as if he had not hurt her feelings deeply last season. Penelope has had enough and put him in his place. You can watch it here.

Recently, the latest teaser is of none other than Kate and Anthony, the two being smitten as always. If you would like to see it, you may view it here.

I for one cannot contain my excitement for the new season, as my favorite romance trope is the “friends-to-lovers” storyline. In the meantime, I recommend watching seasons one and two (and if you’d like, Queen Charlotte) to understand Penelope and Colin’s story and to catch up on the ton’s latest gossip.

Great news: Bridgerton has been officially renewed for a fourth season! Such news came about with the premiere of the second season, but in case you missed it, here it is! With this third season, three out of the eight siblings will have found love, so I wait with grand anticipation for which Bridgerton sibling will find love next.