Brat & It’s Completely Different Cause It’s TV Show & Movie Characters But Also Still Brat.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The ultimate pop album of the summer just got a revamp thanks to Ms. Charli XCX and her squad of featuring artists. When the original brat album came out in June, our lives were changed for the better. Some of these songs have unlocked parts of me I didn’t know existed! Lime green became our favorite color and I don’t think I’ve seen so many mini skirts and futuristic sunglasses in my life. Even though we wished “brat summer” goodbye at the end of August, Charli said we’re not getting rid of her yet!

I also can’t be the only one who has gotten thousands of edits to brat songs all summer long. Some of my favorite characters from television shows and movies have been bratified and now I love them even more. Here is what I believe to be the TV/movie characters equivalent to five of the brat remix songs.

“360 ft. Robyn and Yung Lean” = Samantha Jones Sex and the City is one of the most iconic TV shows of the 90’s and early 2000’s full of fashion, relationship drama, and of course New York City. Who is the most iconic character on SATC, easy answer: Samantha Jones. She unapologetically lives life on her own terms, builds a PR empire, and shatters the glass ceiling all while wearing incredibly sexy outfits. “Sympathy is a knife ft. Ariana Grande” = Yasmin kara-Hanani The character that inspired this article, Yasmin from HBO’s Industry is the ultimate sapphic damsel in distress. She finds herself in some intense situationships as she navigates the hyper-competitive world of investment banking. Jealously, sexual tension, and backstabbing are the primary key themes of the show and why Yasmin represents this song. Here’s just a little snippet of the most satisfying moment in the whole show: View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo) “Club classics ft. bb trickz” = Jessa Johansson Might be a controversial pick, but when it comes down to it Jessa from Girls is the ultimate party girl. She lives in the moment and is always down for anything, even if it means leaving destruction in her path. As she says about getting STDs, “All adventurous women do.” “Apple ft. the Japanese house” = Bojack Horseman Maybe another niche character, but Bojack Horseman is one of the most emotionally complex characters. Coming from a super dysfunctional family, Bojack has deep mental health struggles and has a hard time keeping functional relationships. What makes him so “Apple” is that he never takes any responsibility and usually just falls back into partying with drugs and alcohol. In my opinion, “Apple” is the deepest song on the album while also being the most danceable! “girl, so confusing ft. Lorde” = Blair and Serena What represents female friendship more than Gossip Girl? Blair and Serena’s relationship is filled with love, jealousy, competition, and admiration. Throughout the season we got to watch some of their best, most loving moments and some of their worst betrayals. They really are twins and polar opposites at the same time.

This album really added some spice to my usual sad girl autumn playlists and was the revival we all needed to push through 2024. Mind your business if you see me doing the “Apple” dance on the treadmill. I hope everyone had an unforgettable brat summer and has an even better brat Remix fall!