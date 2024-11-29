Black Friday Shopping 101: Deals, Strategy, & My Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Whether it be shopping for clothes for the new season, buying dorm decorations, or simply buying some snacks, shopping is one of my favorite activities. So like most shopping lovers, despite the early mornings and crowds, Black Friday is something I look forward to every year. However, with the decline of shopping malls and the influx of online shopping, the yearly Black Friday scene looks vastly different than it once did. The annual day no longer creates midnight crowds or doorbuster sales, largely due to online options and habits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stores have begun to entice customers with ads and early offers weeks before the largest shopping day of the year.

So will I still be going Black Friday shopping?

Yes, absolutely. I will continue the yearly tradition of waking up early on Friday morning and going shopping with my mom in the stores. We have always hit the mall around 7 or 8 a.m. when all the stores open and begin our shopping spree. We were never the crazy people standing in lines at 2 a.m., although I give anyone credit for doing so, I prioritize my sleep. While there are options to click through clothes or Christmas gifts with the ease of my laptop, I have always preferred in-person shopping. I spend all day looking at my computer screen doing school, and shopping provides an opportunity to get a break from my screen and spend quality time with my mom.

So, I would encourage anyone to grab their wallet or purse and hit the stores for a yearly shopping extravaganza.

Here are some deals I would check out on Black Friday!

Target

Target has an entire page on their website dedicated to Black Friday deals from now until Saturday. If you are looking to make a big purchase, technology deals include up to 50% off on top technology, video games, and consoles, and up to 35% off TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices. For home accessories, you can get up to 50% off on kitchen appliances, vacuums, and blankets. Through the rewards program Target Circle, you can get buy two get one free on books, movies, and music, and a $5 gift card when you spend $30 on beauty products. Target has a boatload of deals to explore for online and in-person shoppers and in my opinion, is an essential Black Friday destination.

American Eagle & Aerie

American Eagle has a large deal of 30-50% on almost everything in store. All jeans are 25% off excluding Timberland X AE items. Aerie has a 40% everything sale in their stores including their festive pajamas, but excludes underwear and bra accessories. I will be making it to Aerie to get a pair of discounted festive PJs!

Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works is a Black Friday must on my checklist with their annual buy three get three free deals! This year, all full-sized body, skin, and hair care essentials will be buy three, get three free, and 3-wick candles will be $12.95 apiece. I think it’s worth checking out Bath and Body Works for some new scents and beauty products, or a new festive holiday candle!

Macy’s

When I’m at the mall, I always find myself at Macy’s to grab a few things or Christmas gifts. I love going during Black Friday since they always have decorations to make you feel in the holiday spirit. Whether it’s getting discounted designer boots like UGG or up to 50% handbags and wallets, Macy’s has you covered this year with deals.

Old Navy

Old Navy is another stop I often make on Black Friday. They have a boatload of deals on sweaters, jeans, pants, tops, and other winter-weather accessories. Old Navy is having sales starting on Black Friday through Cyber Monday on Dec 2, giving people plenty of time to take advantage of these deals.

Amazon

For those who enjoy shopping from the comfort of your bed, online shopping has you covered. While most of these stores have online deals, I would check out Amazon for their huge discounts. They have discounted technology and devices and up to 50% off of holiday decor. While I do not enjoy online shopping, I will always take advantage of a good Amazon deal.



Overall, one of my favorite parts about the holiday season is shopping for others. What better way to use my shopping hobby on the people I care about? That is why I love Black Friday because it marks the beginning of the holiday season. All the stores decorate and allow me to begin my holiday shopping with a boatload of deals. So if you are debating about hitting the stores on Friday, I hope this article gave you the push to do so!