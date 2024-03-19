The Top 6 Best-Dressed Stars Of The 2024 Academy Awards

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, the 96th annual Academy Awards was held at the beautiful Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA. Watching the Oscars with my mom has been an annual tradition for as long as I can remember. While we love to see which movie comes out on top and which actors and actresses win it big, the highlight of our night is the red carpet. For years, we have watched the red carpet show for hours before the award show begins, and we always pick out our favorites. This year was no different! Here are my top six looks from the 2024 Oscars!

6. jamie lee curtis

While this was one of the more simplistic looks of the night, I had to include Jamie Lee Curtis in this year’s list. As a previous year’s winner, Curtis was there to present the award for Best Supporting Actress. Here, she is wearing a timeless long-sleeved black dress that fits her impeccably. She also made the perfect choice to style it with a gold cuff and some silver earrings. Jamie Lee Curtis does it again with another remarkable red carpet look.

5. Lily gladstone

This next look is modeled by Best Actress nominee, Lily Gladstone. While I love the uniqueness of this dress and its patterns, what I like more is the story behind its creation. Throughout this year’s award season, Gladstone has continuously included indigenous elements in her look. The cape on her dress was a team effort between Gucci and Ironhouse Quillworks, and her earrings included Bulgari pieces. Gladstone was vocal about how “high fashion is fun because it proves the point that Native design belongs with luxury.” Besides how stunning she looks in this dress, I think the story behind the look is truly inspirational.

4. taylor zakhar perez

When I saw Taylor Zakhar Perez’s look on the red carpet, I was immediately a fan. This Prada suit is such a refreshing change compared to the normal black suits I normally see. Not only does this look fit Perez to perfection, but the two-toned neckline that matches his dress shirt is immaculate. There is no doubt in my mind this was my favorite look by an actor at this year’s Oscars.

3. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, who attended the Oscars for the award-winning film Oppenheimer, stole the show with this gorgeous Del Core silver gown. I love all the different textures in her look, ranging from the necklace to the sculptured bodice, to the flowy bottom. This color makes her skin shine, and the hair styling only adds to this look. In addition, the intricate beading on her bodice is meant to resemble water droplets, adding a delicate touch. Like Gladstone, Pugh also modeled Bulgari jewels and created an all-around stunning creation.

2. zendaya

Zendaya. Need I say more? I always say Zendaya looks gorgeous in anything she wears, and she is consistently one of my top looks for almost every award show she attends. This Oscars red carpet was no different. Zendaya was a presenter at this year’s awards and chose a shimmering Georgio Armani Prive gown. I think the one-shoulder silhouette is something not everyone can pull off, but she sure can. In addition, the transition between the glittery bodice to the pink and silver patterned side is seamless. Zendaya was by far one of the best dressed of the night.

1. emma stone

When I saw Emma Stone on the red carpet, my jaw dropped. This is why she earned the top look of the night in my eyes. Not only is it a color I don’t see many people wearing, but it was just the right amount of texture and simplicity I was looking for. Paired with Stone’s paler skin and stunning red hair, this Louis Vuitton gown made everyone’s heads turn. In case you missed the show, when Stone won the award for Best Actress, she pointed out her dress was broken on stage. Regardless of the slight malfunction, nothing beat this for me.

This year’s Academy Awards show presented some of the best fashion looks I’ve seen in a long time. From Christian Siriano to Prada to stunning Bulgari jewels, these actors and actresses wore stunning pieces. Not only do I like the more simplistic looks like the one Jamie Lee Curtis wore, but I also like the idea of wearing colors out of the norm, as Perez did with his blue suit. That’s all I have for this year and be sure to stay tuned during next year’s red carpet show to pick your favorites!