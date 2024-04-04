The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Gather all forest fairies, woodland creatures, and idyllic nymphs, our beloved Hozier has *finally* released his Unheard EP. This is basically an extension of his latest album, Unreal Unearth, so if you haven’t read my last article, which analyzes those songs, you should definitely check it out! I’ll be continuing that same form of analysis for the four tracks included in this record. As a reminder, everything below is based on my own interpretation of the pieces and may not reflect Hozier’s exact intentions when writing. As much as I wish I could read the masterpiece that is his mind, I sadly cannot, and will thus have to settle with what resonates with me most while listening.

So, let’s jump into the stunningly captivating world of Hozier’s Unheard EP to see what we can find!

“TOO sweet”

The TikTok viral song, “Too Sweet,” starts us off from the point of view of someone seemingly darkened by the cynicism of reality. Instead of living “drunk on life,” he instead chooses to live minimally and alone, claiming that someone living healthily is “too sweet.” It seems the narrator has an anxious-avoidant attachment style, jumping between wedding bells and compliments such as “you’re bright as the morning/as soft as the rain/pretty as a vine/as sweet as a grape” and the bitterness of black coffee and whiskey. The other person is then left confused, as the initial warmth creates an attachment with wanting more. This is basically the theme song for all situationships, so I’m not surprised by its popularity.

“Wildflower and Barley”

“Wildflower and Barley” calms things down with the vision of flowers growing in a field. The song, to me, encapsulates the process of healing. Winter has taken its toll on the land, but springtime is finally here to bring sunshine and growth. Just as one may feel the bitter cold and ache of tragedy, the seasons will continue to change and light will enter again. It’s Hozier’s poetic way of reminding us that time heals all wounds. The growth may not result in the perfect rose one expects, but the wildflower and barley will be beautiful just the same.

“Empire Now”

The next song in the EP, “Empire Now,” relates to the independence of 26 Ireland counties from British rule that occurred roughly 100 years ago. Its heavy beat and deep bass evoke the darkness of being imprisoned and trapped, relying on violence to escape. Once the battle is done, however, freedom can finally be enjoyed with the “sun comin’ up on a world that’s easy now.” This is the song for relishing in that freedom and soaking up the glory of hope for a better future.

“Fare Well”

Finally, we have my personal favorite on the EP, “Fare Well.” This song describes the difficulties of leaving something you love, but know is hurting you. You may ignore the pain just to take “any solitary pleasure that was sorrow in disguise.” Eventually, however, the sorrow will be felt, and you will then be forced with the decision to either continue or stop the harm that makes you feel euphoric. In other words, will you say “farewell” to the thing that doesn’t make you “fare well”?

Hope you all enjoyed my analysis of Hozier’s Unheard EP! Now I’m off to replay all of his music and wait patiently(ish) for the next one!