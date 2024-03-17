All About Barstool’s New It-Dog: Miss Peaches

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

David Portnoy recently rescued a dog and she’s been TikTok’s favorite thing ever since. Here’s what you need to know about the much-loved American Pitbull diva, Miss Peaches.

Adopted by david

David adopted Miss Peaches in an organization called the LifeLine Animal Project, located in Atlanta, Georgia. To help raise awareness for animal neglect, Barstool Sports has created T-shirts dedicated to our favorite girl. 100% of the proceeds will go to the LifeLine animal organization, which helps millions of dogs live in a loving home, get fostered, and reunite with their owners. So far, David has raised $277,000 to help this organization and by adopting Miss Peaches, he has saved her life. Adopt, Don’t Shop!

She’s Seriously spoiled🐾

She’s living her best life. Seriously, she’s one spoiled girl. Since Miss Peaches has become each and everyone’s favorite pooch, Carbone has given her free bone dinners, alongside David gifting her brand new Goyard bowls. She was also seen strutting in a Gucci raincoat recently to deal with the rainy weather outside her new home. She also gets to stop at Starbucks to get a puppuccino cup while sunbathing outside. The American Pitbull is living the life everyone wants and we are so happy for her!

One bite for miss peaches, everyone knows the rules 🍕

Miss Peaches has now been living the life of pizza reviews with David. She has been experiencing the day in his life and getting to try pizzas now with David. David ranked Square Pie City’s pizza spot a 7.8 and it seems that Miss Peaches said it was a 10! She got to take one bite and gave everyone her thoughts on it, while people on the street were cheering for her.

Miss Peaches, you are the new It-Dog and we love that you’re living your best life. We can’t wait to get more content of you and David! To help spread awareness for animal neglect, go to the Barstool Sports Store and get your hands on Miss Peaches’ new merch, which includes all things hats, hoodies, crewnecks, and T-shirts. All proceeds will go to animal organizations across the country!