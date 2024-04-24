This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter, also known as the Polly Pocket-like singer, actress, and previous Disney Channel star on Girl Meets World, has been extremely talked about this year. She has been thriving in both her personal life and career and is rising to fame.

After releasing her album emails i can’t send in 2022, she went to numerous cities across the globe, performing for her fans on tour. Aside from this, in 2023, she dropped a Christmas EP titled fruitcake. The pop singer created a remix version of her top hit single “Nonsense,” adding in some Christmas spirit calling it “A Nonsense Christmas.”

Carpenter has always been a star, but this year she did some outstanding things in her career that people won’t stop talking about.

Below, Sabrina wins the Rising Star award from Variety.

Let’s explore what else she has been up to so far in 2024.

Performing for New year’s rockin’ eve

To kick off the new year, Sabrina was one of the performers in Times Square, New York City. In her performance, she sang both of her top hits “Feather” and “Nonsense.” To celebrate the new year, she showed her self-love by belting the lyric in her song “Feather;” “I’m so sorry for your loss.” Sabrina’s humorous personality was much appreciated by fans, especially towards the end of the performance when she said, “Make a toast to someone that you don’t like.” Sabrina made it clear to people that 2024 is a new year, filled with new people.

opening for Taylor SWIFT’S ‘ERAS TOUR’

In 2009, Sabrina entered a contest to meet Taylor Swift and watch her perform. Now, she is the opening act for the Eras Tour in Europe, which is completely crazy to think about and goes to show the growth and accomplishments she has achieved over the years.

Sabrina has performed in several cities in Latin America with more than 72,000 people at the sold-out Eras Tour. Beyond this, Sabrina has developed a strong friendship with Taylor and they have become each other’s besties. From wanting to see Taylor perform in 2009, to being her opening act and developing a friendship with one of the most famous pop stars in history, Sabrina is proof that if you work hard, your dreams really can come true.

Vanity fair

Sabrina attended the famous Vanity Fair Oscar after-party this year. In this video with Vanity Fair, they share clips of her getting her hair and makeup done by stylists, while she mentions her preference is for the room to be quiet when getting glammed up. Booked and busy, Sabrina had just got off a flight from Singapore and says right now she is “not truly a person” but will be once she’s in her black dress customized by Tory Burch, which has crocodile skin on it. Sabrina goes black on black and pairs the dress with a black almond French tip for the manicure, along with black pumps. Excited for the Oscars party, Sabrina mentions how much fun it will be to be a young girl again and socialize after coming back from the Eras Tour.

Scott King, who is Sabrina’s hair stylist, speaks about the vibe she will bring for tonight’s party, which is inspired by 90s supermodel, Claudia Schiffer’s hair, which is a classic voluminous blowout.

On top of the hair, Carolina Gonzalez, who is a makeup artist based in New York and Los Angeles, is famous for doing work on celebrities and models including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, and Taylor Hill, does Sabrina’s makeup.

Carolina tells Vanity Fair that Carpenter knows the look that she wants every time she does her makeup. Gonzalez used a bunch of Giorgio Armani makeup products on her face for this look. This includes the luminous skin concealer, foundation, liquid bronzer, blush, setting powder, eye pencil, and eye tint. In relation to Sabrina’s makeup, Carolina is the one who has helped her achieve the glowy skin base that everyone has been obsessing over on TikTok, with tons of fans all over the internet trying to recreate her look.

SWEET TOOTH Perfume

Speaking of makeup and hair, Sabrina has a Sweet Tooth (perfume). Sabrina first released her debut fragrance on September 28, 2022. The fragrance has light pink packaging shaped into a chocolate bar, with notes including marshmallow, chocolate, coconut milk, and whipped cream.

In 2023, Sabrina released the twin sister of Sweet Tooth — Caramel Dream, which is a creamy indulgent fragrance with notes of orange blossom, tiger orchid, dark chocolate bean, and vanilla. Although this was from previous years, she could be coming out with another fragrance in the future, possibly making a third perfume due to the success of her other fragrances. She states, “I am on a mission to make everyone in this world smell like a candy shop.”

Sabrina Carpenter & barry keoghan

This year it looks like Sabrina has found the one, Barry Keoghan, who is an award-winning actor who starred in several popular movies including Saltburn and Dunkirk. The two have been spotted almost everywhere together, including dancing at Coachella with another popular couple. Taylor, Travis, Sabrina, and Barry were all spotted cheering on Ice Spice at the musical festival.

skims CAMPAIGN

SKIMS, which is Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand decided to team up with Carpenter for their new collection of spring intimates. Sabrina modeled for their Instagram for the Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections, which include clothing items like babydoll tops, long sleeve t-shirts, as well as the flirty and feminine 90s-inspired cotton candy pink-corset top and bottoms.

Performing for coachella

Aside from being the opening act for the Eras Tour, she also performed for California’s biggest music event of the year, Coachella.

Her setlist for the first act ranged from “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “Read your Mind.” The second act included “Tornado Warnings,” “Already Over,” “opposite,” and “emails i cant send.” For her final act, she performed “because i liked a boy,” “bet u wanna,” “Espresso” (her newest single), and lastly, “Feather.”

“espresso”

Sabrina has just dropped her newest hit for the summer, “Espresso,” on April 11, 2024. The vintage beachy theme was showcased in her music video, directed by the incredible Dave Meyers. Dave has created some of the most well-known music videos from your favorite artists, including ones from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Drake.

In the song, Sabrina playfully refers to herself as espresso by singing, “Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh / Is it that sweet? I guess so / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.” Fans think that when she sings “Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night,” it refers to her new relationship with actor Barry Keoghan.

Lyrics in the song, “My give a f*cks are on vacation,” connect to the music video where she’s tanning, boating, and getting a pedicure, which seems to be giving carefree vibes.

It’s clear that Sabrina Carpenter has been rising to fame. From being the opening act for the Eras Tour to working with Dave Meyers, you can tell she has been successful recently just a couple of months into 2024, and I honestly can’t wait to see what’s coming next from the rising pop star.