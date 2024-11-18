A Netflix Christmas: Netflix Movies To Add To Your Watch List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As the semester is winding down, it feels as though every college student is stuck in the treacherous cycle of classes, homework assignments, essays, exams, minimal sleep, and repeat. The burnout is in full effect and it seems that the only light at the end of the tunnel is winter break.

If you are anything like me, you have been ready to put up the Christmas decor the second Halloween wrapped up, and the “holiday vibes” are the only thing propelling you through these last few weeks. Personally, this includes lighting a candle and watching a Christmas movie, including timeless classics like The Grinch, Home Alone, and The Polar Express. However, the familiarity and coziness of the cheesy Christmas romance movies is a top necessity to unwind after a long day. It can get overwhelming as there seem to be thousands of Christmas romance movies across all platforms every season. Here are some of my favorite Netflix Christmas movies to help you relax and destress during these last few weeks of the semester.

1. The Holiday Calendar

The only convincing I needed to watch this movie was the one and only Kat Graham, familiarly known as Bonnie Bennet from The Vampire Diaries. This movie encapsulates the small-town, charming, family Christmas vibes from a job taking pictures of kids with Santa, a life-long boy best friend reentering the town (and the main character’s life), and even a “magical calendar” influencing her everyday experiences. The heartfelt themes and the magical chemistry are just what everyone needs to see this holiday season. This one is one of my favorites every year.

2. Meet Me Next Christmas

This movie is new this year and is a must-see for all the cheesy, romantic, Hallmark-like Christmas movies. New York City, The Pentatonics, the “man of her dreams.” What more convincing do you need? You can find this movie in the Top #10 Movies Today category of Netflix, and it is guaranteed to lift your spirits as you grind out those last few assignments, the cheesiness, and all.

3. The Noel Diary

This movie features another familiar face as Justin Hartley from This Is Us plays Jake, a successful author who returns to his hometown to inherit his mother’s estate after her passing. However, a rediscovered diary inspires him to dig into his mother’s past and the secrets she held. With the help of a woman named Rachel, the pair go on a journey to discover the truth about both of their pasts, tackling the themes of family, love, and secrets throughout the Christmas feeling. This movie has a bit more substance than your normal corny Christmas romance film and should definitely go on your holiday to-watch list.

4. The Holidate

Although a Christmas movie, The Holidate is a film that shows clips of all holidays throughout the year. The two random strangers decide to accompany each other to their family’s gatherings on holidays throughout the year to avoid being ridiculed for being the family’s designated singer. However, they begin to tackle real feelings in this witty, romantic, humorous movie.

Next time you feel like you need a study break, light a candle, get your favorite blanket, and cozy up to watch one of these films, all found on Netflix. Although they may be predictable, the comfortable familiarity of the movies is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.