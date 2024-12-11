A Charlie Brown Christmas: Peanuts-Themed Gifts To Get & Give This Holiday Season

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Growing up, holiday break meant watching holiday movies. One of my all-time favorites was and will always be A Charlie Brown Christmas featuring Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts Gang. Each year when I decorate my Christmas tree, I can’t help but think about the little but mighty Christmas tree Charlie picks out to which Linus responds, “Maybe it just needs a little love.”

I think all of us this holiday season deserve to receive and show love, and what better way to do this than through gifts? In the great words of Charlie Brown, “I won’t let all this commercialism ruin my Christmas.” But who said anything about commercialism ruining Christmas? Here are my top 8 Peanuts-themed gifts to add to your wishlist or shopping list this holiday break.

To Keep You Warm

These Woodstock Warmies and Snoopy Warmies are cute, practical, and ready to warm you up! Not only are they microwavable for warmth but they’re weighted to relieve stress, filled with French lavender for a calming scent, and can be cooled in the refrigerator (although I never see a reason to be cold). These warmers are perfect for a stressful day, bedtime, or just simply watching TV on the couch!

Now, personally, I think hot cocoa and holiday break go hand in hand, which is why this Snoopy Mug is perfect! From Williams Sonoma, this mug is also high-quality, featuring a smiling Snoopy in the holiday spirit. And pairing this mug with Peanuts Marshmallows would make the perfect gift for anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit!

TO KEEP YOU MATCHING

Now I realize not everyone has a significant other to match with during the holidays, but matching outfits aren’t just reserved for romance; matching with a family member or a friend can be just as cute!

If you’re looking for cute PJ pants for the holiday break, look no further. The loungewear site, Brief Insanity, carries Peanuts pajama pants in both green and red, making them the perfect individual or group gift. Although featuring different graphics, both pants showcase the holidays with the Peanuts, and there are several other Peanuts-themed PJ pants on the Brief Insanity website, in case you want the match to be exact!

Another staple of the holiday season is a cute matching set, just for lounging around the house or last-minute shopping. Although a bit on the expensive side, Samii Ryan released Peanuts-themed sweatpants in green or red along with matching hoodies, also in green or red. Featuring both Snoopy and Woodstock and a wide-leg relaxed fit, these sweat sets are worth the money to match with a special person in your life (or just get both for yourself, that’s totally justified too).

TO KEEP YOU IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

And if you’re not sick of the Christmas-themed gifts already, I still have two Peanuts-themed gifts solely for the holiday spirit!

Nothing screams holiday break must-have item more than an ornament to hang on the Christmas tree (or just used as a decoration). This Snoopy ornament from the Paper Store is perfect, featuring Snoopy smiling wide as he’s holding a present because who isn’t smiling when holding a gift? There are plenty more Peanuts-themed ornaments, including more affordable ones, like Snoopy and Woodstock sitting around a campfire and Snoopy on his holiday doghouse from Hallmark.

The holiday break doesn’t just include Christmas or Hanukkah (or any other like-minded tradition), but also the new year! And since 2025 is coming up fast, gifting a Peanuts calendar like this one from the Paper Store is a perfect way to bring your loved ones happiness going into the New Year. Plus, it’s actually a 16-month calendar (and includes 120 stickers), so more bang for your buck!

conclusion

This list could go on forever because there are so many Peanuts-themed gifts to give and get this Holiday season and throughout the year, so feel free to explore and do your own research. Whether you take inspiration from this list or not, spread love and kindness during the holidays this year (and always)!