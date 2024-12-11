80 Songs, 7 Days: Here’s What I Got From Listening To A New Album Everyday For A Week 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love music. I love knowing the lyrics to an album front to back, crafting playlists of my favorites, forcing these tunes onto my friends — all of it. What I don’t always love, however, is the actual process of finding new music, especially from new genres and musicians. Who is this artist?! Where did they come from? Do they even deserve a spot in my playlist?

As tempting as it is to fall into this pattern (especially during these dark and cold late fall days, when all I crave is the comfort of my familiar, albeit depressing, favorites), I decided to challenge myself to step out of my musical comfort zone. I stopped reaching for my Spotify daylist — which usually includes descriptors like “melancholic” and “sad girl” — and forced myself to take a week to listen to a new album all the way through each day. Even though some of these albums only span half an hour in length, there were points where this task felt more like a chore rather than an opportunity to broaden my listener horizons and find new favorites. As follows is my reflection on each album, as well as my thoughts on the overall experience (and why you should take on this challenge, too)!

DAY 1: The Death of Summer and Other Promises by Etta Marcus

To start off my self-proclaimed challenge, I took a recommendation from a friend who suggested this artist (thank you, Dharma!). Before listening, I felt a sense of comfort upon seeing her Spotify bio name drop Phoebe Bridgers —this comparison was my first indication that I was in for a treat.

The first track “Theatre” started the album off strong; I loved the slow start that gradually built into the climax of the song. I also enjoyed some songs that were reminiscent of other artists, with the intro to “Skin Parade” being very similar to that of “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star, and “Fruit Flies” sonically and lyrically matching Ethel Cain’s hauntingly beautiful vibes. Overall, I enjoyed this album all around, from its relatable themes of girlhood to its top-notch production; I will definitely be keeping an ear out for Etta Marcus and her future projects!

Favorite track: “Girls That Play” — This track’s lyrics stood out to me especially. An ode to the singer’s female friendships (my favorite lyric is “Bless the mothers who gave me my girls”); I immediately added this song to my playlists.

Day 2: I’ve loved you for so long by the aces

Back in 2018, as I went through a sort of musical awakening, truly branching out my Spotify for the first time, I remember some tracks from The Aces’ first album When My Heart Felt Volcanic being some of my favorites. Since that era, I have naturally strayed from their music without much thought. So, I decided it was time for me to give their 2023 album a full listen to catch myself up on what this female alternative pop group has been up to over the past few years.

Thankfully I did, as I really enjoyed the album! Sonically, the introduction of the titular track one, as well as the drum solo at the end of “Miserable,” stood out to me (these songs were a couple of my favorites — lyrics, too!). I also appreciated the little details of the presentation of the album on Spotify, including the canvas for “Younger,” which highlighted clips of the band’s early days, on theme with the song’s lyrics. The record is sonically very cohesive, which meant everything blended a bit upon first listen; but since I enjoyed all of the tracks, it just gives me an excuse to continue relistening to appreciate them all individually!

Favorite track: “Younger” — I loved the message of this song, especially lyrics like “You’re not gonna know everything when you’re 14 / You don’t even know when you’re 25” and “I wish I could go back just to tell her / It all will work out, you’re not gonna feel this way, not forever.” It feels like the lyrical equivalent of a warm hug and is, in my opinion, the perfect song to close out the album.

day 3: for cryin’ out loud! by finneas

Ashamed, I admit that for a long time, I only knew of FINNEAS as Billie Eilish’s brother/the guy featured on Lizzy McAlpine’s “hate to be lame.” I knew that one of my friends (shoutout Claire!) has been obsessed with this album recently, so I decided to check it out after listening to the title track on my Spotify daylist a few times and enjoying it. Upon first listen, it became clear to me how FINNEAS has gained so much recognition as a producer. Though I tend to lean into lyrics more than sound with music, I was impressed at how the production of each and every song was unique yet sonically cohesive, making for very pleasant listening. I need more listens to fully get into the lyrics and overarching themes of the album, though lyrics from vulnerable tracks like “Starf*cker” and “Family Feud” stood out to me upon first impression. One of my favorites from this week, I think there is something for everyone with this album.

Favorite track: “Sweet Cherries” — This song has become a new obsession. I love the way it completely breaks in the middle and is essentially two songs in one, which makes for an interesting & satisfying listening experience.

day 4: Wicked: The Soundtrack by wicked movie cast, Cynthia erivo, Ariana Grande (& more!)

Okay, sooo… this one might be sort of cheating since I already knew a few Wicked songs going in. BUT, I did listen to the soundtrack BEFORE the movie, which technically made it a new album, right?

I’m a big musical theatre person, so when I heard all of the hype surrounding the new Wicked movie, I could hardly wait to see it. I listened to both the new soundtrack and the 2003 Original Broadway Cast recording in preparation, since I had to wait a week after its release to see it — the anticipation was starting to get to me! As for the movie itself, I was a huge fan. Everyone in the cast brought their A-game with acting, singing, dancing, and more. Ariana and Cynthia, in particular, killed it with their rendition of classics like “Popular” and “Defying Gravity,” respectively.

Favorite tracks: Both “What Is This Feeling?” and “Dancing Through Life” have been my obsessions since watching the movie. “Dear Galinda you are just too good!” from the former has been replaying nonstop in my brain, while Jonathan Bailey’s voice in the latter is oh-so-smooth.

day 5: puberty 2 by mitski

Mitski is one of those artists that I have always really wanted to fully get into, but I tend to stop myself short. It almost feels as though her music is too advanced for the common person to fully comprehend, due to its intense themes and artistic value. And upon my first listen of Puberty 2, I definitely needed some help (thanks Genius!) to fully take in some of the lyrics.

I chose this Mitski album in particular because I love both “I Bet on Losing Dogs” and “Your Best American Girl;” the latter is my favorite song of hers. Her production is so unique; for example, the start of track one “Happy” was initially overstimulating, more in-your-face than any album introduction I have heard before. The stormy end to “Crack Baby” is another example of a bold sonic decision that works in the context of the album. Once my Genius deep dive really helped me put together some of the themes of longingness, self-destruction, and love throughout this record, I had a newfound appreciation for Mitski’s lyrical talent. The final track “A Burning Hill” really stood out to me; specifically, “I am a forest fire / and I am the fire and I am the forest / and I am a witness watching it.” This listening experience left me wanting more, hoping to take in the singer-songwriter’s full range wholly by going through the rest of her discography.

Favorite track: “Dan the Dancer” — More upbeat production than I expected to hear in this album, but I really enjoyed it!

day 6: memoir of a sparklemuffin by suki waterhouse

As a fan of some older songs from Suki Waterhouse (such as “Valentine,” “Moves,” and of course, her most popular, “Good Looking Boy”), I decided to listen to her 18-track September album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. (In case you’re also wondering what in the world a Sparklemuffin is, Waterhouse reports that she was inspired to reference a “cannibalistic spider recently discovered in Australia” in her album’s title. Who knew!)

This was one of the longer albums I chose to listen to, so while I feel repeated listening will truly do it justice, I really loved the variety of sounds and genres she incorporated into this album. I found her lyrics relatable, such as her emotional spiral in “Supersad,” as well as her questioning of what (and who) is next to come in “Big Love.” I admire how her lyrics are poetic and heartfelt, while still being easily digestible upon first listen. Songs like “Think Twice” and “My Fun” also stood out to me for their more folksy, whimsical sound. I will 100% be returning to this album for the foreseeable future, especially because of the sheer amount of tracks there are to take in.

Favorite track: “OMG” — I discovered this track before the album’s release over the summer, but it’s still my #1; I just love the production on it and its general vibe.

day 7: Freudian by Daniel Caesar

To end my week, I chose to opt for a more chill R&B sound. Not typically the vibe that I reach for, but I knew I needed to give it a chance. Taking this recommendation from fellow Her Campus buddy Megan, I listened to the 2017 album while catching up on some homework after Thanksgiving break. It was the perfect backing soundtrack for doing so! I loved its chill vibes and will definitely revisit this and explore related albums in the genre when I need to drown out the world with some relaxing music. There were some great features and other harmonies on this album, too; I loved the Kali Uchis feature on “Get You” in particular.

Favorite track: “We Find Love” — I found love (get it?) with the soul vibes of this song. Immediate playlist add!

overall thoughts

I am proud of myself for pushing through my challenge instead of falling back into the routine of the very same songs over and over! I found at least a couple of songs from each album to add to my current monthly playlist, went down some lyrical rabbit holes and tapped into some artists that I normally would shy away from. I look forward to adding these albums to my repertoire, hopefully forming a sort of new soundtrack for the transition into a new year. I recommend doing this; sometimes, even just having new music to fixate on can do wonders in making you feel renewed. Whether you choose to reach for my picks or something completely different, happy listening!