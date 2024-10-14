8 Fun Halloween Costumes For You & Your Partner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

“And sit together now and forever/For it is plain, as anyone can see/We’re simply meant to be,” sang Jack and Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Haven’t we all longed for a dark, Tim Burton-esque romance? Luckily, we have Halloween, the one night a year when you and your significant other can channel your inner movie characters, whether spooky or not. What to wear, though? Costumes such as a devil and an angel are far too overdone, and those polyester costumes at Spirit Halloween don’t quite make the cut. Here is a list of 8 different, non-basic Halloween costumes for you and your partner.

Edward Scissorhands and Kim Boggs from Edward Scissorhands

This super cute costume of the “uncommonly gentleman” is perfect if you and your partner are fans of Tim Burton. Channel your inner Wynona Ryder and Johnny Depp with these items:

Edward Scissorhands

Scissorhands (Can be found at Amazon!)

White long-sleeve button-up and black suspenders

Grey dress pants

(this version of his outfit is more DIY friendly than his black suit!)

White face paint

Purple eyeshadow for that 6-feet-under look

KIM BOGGS

Off-the-shoulder long-sleeve corset

White silk mini skirt

Blonde Wig (This is arguably the most important element since it makes your costume more recognizable)

Red lips

Pink blush

Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

After Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out, this became the perfect costume for this Halloween. It may be suitable for partners who are “strange and unusual.” Here’s what you can get to achieve the look:

Lydia

Lacey red dress

Red veil

Black shoes

Face powder

Waterline eyeliner

Orange eyeshadow for under-eyes

Beetlejuice

Black and white striped suit

Green wig

Dress shoes

White face paint

Purple eyeshadow

Coraline Jones and Wybie Lovat from Coraline

This costume is the perfect midpoint between niche and actually recognizable! What you need:

Coraline

Blue wig

Yellow raincoat

Striped socks

Yellow rainboots

Wybie

Black leather jacket

Skeleton design gloves

*Bonus points if the person who wears this one has curly hair*

Woody and Bo Peep from Toy Story

This costume is as adorable as it is nostalgic. Here’s what you’ll need for this Toy Story look:

Woody

Yellow button-up

Cow print vest

Jeans

Cowboy boots

Bo Peep

Pink and white dress (polka-dotted or gingham!)

Blue corset

White bonnet

Shepherd hook staff

Long white socks

White heels or sneakers

Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat from Curious George



This is another one that channels those childhood memories! Plus, it’s one of the best ones to do cute TikToks with. Here’s what you need for this very silly costume:

George

Monkey Onesie

Or…

Brown corset

Brown mini skirt

Clip-on tail

Monkey ears

Eyeliner or facepaint for a monkey nose

The MAn with the yellow hat

Yellow button up

Yellow pants

Polka dot tie

Yellow Bucket Hat

Mia Dolan and Sebastian Wilder from La La Land

This costume is made for the “fools who dream.” It is a perfect last-minute costume if your Amazon packages didn’t arrive on time, and again one of those that is niche but actually recognizable. Here’s what you’ll need:

Mia

Yellow long A-line dress

Ballerina flats

Or… (if you want to be ambitious)

Jazz shoes!

Sebastian

White button up

Black dress pants

Black tie

Laceup loafers

Maxxine and Patrick Bateman from X and American Psycho

Here’s one for a power couple. Wouldn’t these two characters be a match made in heaven? If you and your partner want to show off your untouchable movie taste while still having spooky vibes, this is the one for you. What you’ll need:

Maxxine

Short denim overalls

Red or nude tube top

Red bandana

Blue eyeshadow

Concealer for covering up eyebrows

Patrick

Clear raincoat

Blue long-sleeve button-up

Red tie

Black dress pants

Lace-up loafers

Headband headphones

And there we have my top 8 Halloween couples costumes I hope to see this year! Now, go get to shopping and scouring those closets. Can’t wait to see all of your looks!