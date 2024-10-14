Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Two women holding pumpkins in front of their faces
Two women holding pumpkins in front of their faces
Photo by Olivia Bauso from Unsplash
Style > Fashion

8 Fun Halloween Costumes For You & Your Partner

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Amanda Gonzalez
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

“And sit together now and forever/For it is plain, as anyone can see/We’re simply meant to be,” sang Jack and Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Haven’t we all longed for a dark, Tim Burton-esque romance? Luckily, we have Halloween, the one night a year when you and your significant other can channel your inner movie characters, whether spooky or not. What to wear, though? Costumes such as a devil and an angel are far too overdone, and those polyester costumes at Spirit Halloween don’t quite make the cut. Here is a list of 8 different, non-basic Halloween costumes for you and your partner. 

Edward Scissorhands and Kim Boggs from Edward Scissorhands

This super cute costume of the “uncommonly gentleman” is perfect if you and your partner are fans of Tim Burton. Channel your inner Wynona Ryder and Johnny Depp with these items: 

Edward Scissorhands

  • Scissorhands (Can be found at Amazon!)
  • White long-sleeve button-up and black suspenders
  • Grey dress pants

(this version of his outfit is more DIY friendly than his black suit!)

  • White face paint
  • Purple eyeshadow for that 6-feet-under look

KIM BOGGS

  • Off-the-shoulder long-sleeve corset
  • White silk mini skirt
  • Blonde Wig (This is arguably the most important element since it makes your costume more recognizable) 
  • Red lips
  • Pink blush

Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

After Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out, this became the perfect costume for this Halloween. It may be suitable for partners who are “strange and unusual.” Here’s what you can get to achieve the look:

Lydia

  • Lacey red dress 
  • Red veil
  • Black shoes 
  • Face powder
  • Waterline eyeliner
  • Orange eyeshadow for under-eyes

Beetlejuice

  • Black and white striped suit
  • Green wig 
  • Dress shoes 
  • White face paint 
  • Purple eyeshadow 

Coraline Jones and Wybie Lovat from Coraline

@juliettesprettysets

coraline & wybie 4ever 💛🌀 #coralinecostume #coralinecosplay #coralineandwybie #halloweencostume #couplecostume #couplescostume #coraline Coraline & Wybie Couple Costume for Halloween

♬ original sound – Queen Pu$Sy Boss👑

This costume is the perfect midpoint between niche and actually recognizable! What you need: 

Coraline

  • Blue wig
  • Yellow raincoat 
  • Striped socks
  • Yellow rainboots

Wybie

  • Black leather jacket
  • Skeleton design gloves 

*Bonus points if the person who wears this one has curly hair*

Woody and Bo Peep from Toy Story

@paytonzinz

Woody & Little Bo Peep for this years costumes🧸 #halloween2023 #halloweenlook #halloweencostume #coupleshalloweencostumes #coupleshalloween #throwback #halloweenfit #themedcostumes #themedcostumeideas #themedcostumeparty #halloweenlook #halloweenlover #toystory #toystorycostume #toystorycouples #toystorywoody #bopeeptoystory #bopeepcostume #woodycostume #woodyandbopeep #toystorylove #youvegotafriendinme #costumeideas #couplecostumes #costumesforduos #costumesforcouples #fyp #foryoupage #trending #disneycostumeideas #disneycostume #disneythemedcostume #disneytoystory

♬ Toy Story: You’ve Got A Friend In Me – Geek Music

This costume is as adorable as it is nostalgic. Here’s what you’ll need for this Toy Story look: 

Woody

  • Yellow button-up
  • Cow print vest 
  • Jeans 
  • Cowboy boots

Bo Peep

  • Pink and white dress (polka-dotted or gingham!)
  • Blue corset 
  • White bonnet 
  • Shepherd hook staff 
  • Long white socks 
  • White heels or sneakers 

Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat from Curious George

@nickydorann

curious george and the man with the yellow cowboy hat (close enough) #curiousgeorge #halloween

♬ Curious George Theme Song – Dr. John


This is another one that channels those childhood memories! Plus, it’s one of the best ones to do cute TikToks with. Here’s what you need for this very silly costume:

George

  • Monkey Onesie 

Or…

  • Brown corset 
  • Brown mini skirt 
  • Clip-on tail 
  • Monkey ears
  • Eyeliner or facepaint for a monkey nose

The MAn with the yellow hat

  • Yellow button up 
  • Yellow pants
  • Polka dot tie 
  • Yellow Bucket Hat 

Mia Dolan and Sebastian Wilder from La La Land 

@jessnj._

us when we are mia and seb but we wont end line they did 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 epilogue mia and seb fr #lalaland #halloweencostume #couplecostume #miaandseb #wlw

♬ A Lovely Night – Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone

This costume is made for the “fools who dream.” It is a perfect last-minute costume if your Amazon packages didn’t arrive on time, and again one of those that is niche but actually recognizable. Here’s what you’ll need: 

Mia

  • Yellow long A-line dress
  • Ballerina flats 

Or… (if you want to be ambitious)

  • Jazz shoes!

Sebastian 

  • White button up
  • Black dress pants
  • Black tie 
  • Laceup loafers 

Maxxine and Patrick Bateman from X and American Psycho

Here’s one for a power couple. Wouldn’t these two characters be a match made in heaven? If you and your partner want to show off your untouchable movie taste while still having spooky vibes, this is the one for you. What you’ll need:

Maxxine 

  • Short denim overalls 
  • Red or nude tube top 
  • Red bandana 
  • Blue eyeshadow 
  • Concealer for covering up eyebrows 

Patrick

  • Clear raincoat
  • Blue long-sleeve button-up
  • Red tie
  • Black dress pants
  • Lace-up loafers
  • Headband headphones

And there we have my top 8 Halloween couples costumes I hope to see this year! Now, go get to shopping and scouring those closets. Can’t wait to see all of your looks!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Work in progress!