8 Fun Halloween Costumes For You & Your Partner

“And sit together now and forever/For it is plain, as anyone can see/We’re simply meant to be,” sang Jack and Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Haven’t we all longed for a dark, Tim Burton-esque romance? Luckily, we have Halloween, the one night a year when you and your significant other can channel your inner movie characters, whether spooky or not. What to wear, though? Costumes such as a devil and an angel are far too overdone, and those polyester costumes at Spirit Halloween don’t quite make the cut. Here is a list of 8 different, non-basic Halloween costumes for you and your partner.
Edward Scissorhands and Kim Boggs from Edward Scissorhands
This super cute costume of the “uncommonly gentleman” is perfect if you and your partner are fans of Tim Burton. Channel your inner Wynona Ryder and Johnny Depp with these items:
Edward Scissorhands
- Scissorhands (Can be found at Amazon!)
- White long-sleeve button-up and black suspenders
- Grey dress pants
(this version of his outfit is more DIY friendly than his black suit!)
- White face paint
- Purple eyeshadow for that 6-feet-under look
KIM BOGGS
- Off-the-shoulder long-sleeve corset
- White silk mini skirt
- Blonde Wig (This is arguably the most important element since it makes your costume more recognizable)
- Red lips
- Pink blush
Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice
After Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out, this became the perfect costume for this Halloween. It may be suitable for partners who are “strange and unusual.” Here’s what you can get to achieve the look:
Lydia
- Lacey red dress
- Red veil
- Black shoes
- Face powder
- Waterline eyeliner
- Orange eyeshadow for under-eyes
Beetlejuice
- Black and white striped suit
- Green wig
- Dress shoes
- White face paint
- Purple eyeshadow
Coraline Jones and Wybie Lovat from Coraline
This costume is the perfect midpoint between niche and actually recognizable! What you need:
Coraline
- Blue wig
- Yellow raincoat
- Striped socks
- Yellow rainboots
Wybie
- Black leather jacket
- Skeleton design gloves
*Bonus points if the person who wears this one has curly hair*
Woody and Bo Peep from Toy Story
This costume is as adorable as it is nostalgic. Here’s what you’ll need for this Toy Story look:
Woody
- Yellow button-up
- Cow print vest
- Jeans
- Cowboy boots
Bo Peep
- Pink and white dress (polka-dotted or gingham!)
- Blue corset
- White bonnet
- Shepherd hook staff
- Long white socks
- White heels or sneakers
Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat from Curious George
This is another one that channels those childhood memories! Plus, it’s one of the best ones to do cute TikToks with. Here’s what you need for this very silly costume:
George
- Monkey Onesie
Or…
- Brown corset
- Brown mini skirt
- Clip-on tail
- Monkey ears
- Eyeliner or facepaint for a monkey nose
The MAn with the yellow hat
- Yellow button up
- Yellow pants
- Polka dot tie
- Yellow Bucket Hat
Mia Dolan and Sebastian Wilder from La La Land
This costume is made for the “fools who dream.” It is a perfect last-minute costume if your Amazon packages didn’t arrive on time, and again one of those that is niche but actually recognizable. Here’s what you’ll need:
Mia
- Yellow long A-line dress
- Ballerina flats
Or… (if you want to be ambitious)
- Jazz shoes!
Sebastian
- White button up
- Black dress pants
- Black tie
- Laceup loafers
Maxxine and Patrick Bateman from X and American Psycho
Here’s one for a power couple. Wouldn’t these two characters be a match made in heaven? If you and your partner want to show off your untouchable movie taste while still having spooky vibes, this is the one for you. What you’ll need:
Maxxine
- Short denim overalls
- Red or nude tube top
- Red bandana
- Blue eyeshadow
- Concealer for covering up eyebrows
Patrick
- Clear raincoat
- Blue long-sleeve button-up
- Red tie
- Black dress pants
- Lace-up loafers
- Headband headphones
And there we have my top 8 Halloween couples costumes I hope to see this year! Now, go get to shopping and scouring those closets. Can’t wait to see all of your looks!