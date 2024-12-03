The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for a place to travel this summer? Maybe a place with stunning views and beautiful weather? Or for my history lovers, a place with thousands of years of rich history? What about a place with some of the nicest and most welcoming people on earth? How about a place with a rich culture? Let’s also not forget about a place with great food! If you are interested in going to a place that has all of these things, then I’d highly recommend going to Portugal! I’ve been to Portugal three times and have been to all the major places: continental Portugal, the Azores, and Madeira. All of these places are beautiful and unique in their own ways. Here are my top five reasons why I loved visiting Portugal, and why I think you should too.

Beauty

Portugal has some of the most beautiful views on earth. Madeira is called the “Hawaii of Europe” with its tropical climate, lush green mountains, and beautiful beaches. One place to visit in Madeira is Porto Moniz, which has natural swimming pools. I’ve been there and it was such a fun experience with great places to dive from! Teleféricos da Madeira, which is a toboggan ride down a mountain, is another great place to visit. You get to see beautiful views on the cable car ride up and down the mountain. Some places in continental Portugal to check out are Lisbon, the Algarve region, and Porto. Lisbon is the country’s capital and has many beautiful places to see. Cabo da Roca, which is 40 minutes from Lisbon, is the westernmost point of continental Europe and has beautiful views of the ocean and coastline. The Algarve region is a well-known tourist spot with its beautiful beaches. Porto is also a very popular spot with lots of places to see! One of these places is the Porto Cathedral with its Gothic architecture. The Azores has some of the most natural beauty in all of Portugal. It consists of nine islands, each with beautiful views! Flores, which literally means “flowers” in Portugal, is extremely beautiful with lots of green mountains and hydrangeas all over the island. Another beautiful island in the Azores to visit is S​​ão Miguel. There are natural hot springs called the Furnas which are a must-see! It’s said these hot springs have healing properties so definitely check it out!

History

Portugal has a very rich history and there are many historical places to visit! It’s the country that revolutionized water navigation due to its visiting and colonizing many countries around the globe. There are monuments showing this, such as the Padrão dos Descobrimentos, or The Monument to the Discoveries, in Belem. This monument was designated to Prince Henry the Navigator, the most established sea navigator in Portuguese history. There’s also the Summer Palace (aka the National Palace of Sintra) which held the monarchy for almost eight centuries. This is in Sintra, which is about 30 minutes from Lisbon. Also in Belem is the Tower of Belem, which was a medieval defense tower. Lastly, there’s the Whaling Museum in Santa Cruz das Flores, which shows the island’s rich history in whale hunting.

People

Portugal is rated the 5th friendliest country in the world by US News, and I’d agree with that! The people there are very friendly and welcoming! They would give the shirt off their back to help someone in need. They are very giving and love to offer things to others, especially food! If a Portuguese person offers you food, you have to eat it even if you’re not hungry. It’s rude to decline, so eat up! Portugal is also one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly countries in the world! They are very accepting of everyone who wants to visit their country. They also have a lot of pride and enjoy showing it off! Also, if you’re worried about not knowing Portuguese, no problem! Many people, especially in the city, speak English. If you use some Portuguese words or phrases, though, people will be so happy and appreciative that you took the time to learn their beautiful language.

Culture

Portugal’s culture is rich with music, dancing, soccer, art, and so much more! In Portugal, there are parties called “festas” where hundreds to thousands of people gather and celebrate different Portuguese holidays and other events. Music and dancing are the biggest part of these events, with traditional Portuguese music being played and dancers wearing traditional Portuguese outfits. These festas are so important to the Portuguese culture that they even take place in the United States during the summer months! The traditional style of music is called fado which has a melancholic and sad tone to it. It stresses the importance of love, longing, loss, and the past. Another big part of Portuguese culture is soccer. Whether it’s playing it or supporting your favorite Portuguese team, soccer is very important to everyone! People will stay loyal to their teams for their entire life. Cristiano Ronaldo is also from Portugal, so he brought much more support and fame to the Portuguese teams. If you go to Portugal, definitely check out a soccer game. They’re super fun and much more intense than games in the U.S., so be prepared! Art is also very important, with the azulejos, or the Portuguese tiles, being a large part of Portuguese culture. You will see these tiles almost everywhere in Lisbon and around the country. They are absolutely beautiful and make beautiful art pieces. Folklore and storytelling are also important, with many stories being passed down from generation to generation. Religion is also a significant part of the Portuguese culture having deep roots in Catholicism. The Sanctuary of Fátima is located in Portugal, a major pilgrimage site for Catholics. Even if you’re not Catholic or religious, it’s still a beautiful place to visit!

A Fado Song

Food