5 Fall Activities For UConn Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As the leaves change colors and everything is now pumpkin-themed, you may be looking for the perfect fall activity. For college students, your first thought might be that there is nothing available to you besides carving pumpkins. At UConn, that is definitely not the case! On and off-campus, there are a multitude of events that cater to every autumnal lover.

I originally thought that as the weather got colder, the fall activities would run out and I would only have indoor crafts to keep me company. This October, I have been proven wrong. Connecticut is full of wonderful fall activities that can take you in and out of your dorm, for a variety of price ranges. If you are a UConn student looking for something fun to do during these next few weekends before Halloween, keep reading my top five recommendations for fall activities around Storrs, CT.

1. Coventry Farmer’s Market

Did you know that Coventry is home to Connecticut’s largest farmer’s market? The Coventry Farmer’s Market is a long-standing Connecticut landmark that brings the community together. Every Sunday from June to October, dozens of vendors travel to Nathan Hale Homestead to adhere to a weekly theme. The last two days of the market are approaching quickly as Farmers’ Day (centuries of farm tools display) is on Oct. 20th and Pumpkin Harvest Celebration (pumpkin recipes) is on Oct. 27th. Vendors can choose how they engage with the theme. When I went on the annual corn roast day, bakeries brought special corn baked goods and soap stands did corn-themed soaps.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is completely free. You can often find some programming opportunities for a small fee. I have gone in the past and it is truly a fun farmer’s market. There are a variety of vendors, and it takes a while to visit each stand. I would highly recommend visiting if you are even remotely interested because otherwise, you won’t have a chance until next summer. Oct. 27th feels like a great day to visit with a perfect fall theme.

2. Mansfield Drive-In

Previous showings from Mansfield Drive-In

UConn is extremely lucky to have a drive-in theater only ten minutes from campus! Mansfield Drive-In is one of the last few drive-ins in the state and criminally underrated in my opinion. Sadly, the showings are only Fridays and Saturdays, but there are three movies each night. For Oct 18th and 19th, they are playing Joker: Folie à Deux, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Hocus Pocus. I have always thought highly of drive-ins because of their history, and they are seen as a fun twist on a simple activity. Why watch Hocus Pocus alone in your room when you can grab your friends and watch it on the big screen, cozy in a car.

Not to mention, their snack bar is insane and loaded with the best foods. It includes some classic fair foods like fried dough, fried Oreos, burgers, and so much more. The snack bar is open during all the first movies and closes once intermission ends on all three screens.

Tickets are $13 per person (available online) and $3 to park (cash only). The drive-in will close after the last weekend in October so it times up perfectly as an early fall activity.

Also, in case you weren’t aware, Mansfield Drive-in doubles as eastern Connecticut’s largest flea market on Sundays. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find some real treasures. Although not directly related to fall, I highly recommend making the trip out if you enjoy vintage finds and thrifting. The last flea market of the year will be on November 24th and the cost is $3 (cash only) per car to enter.

3. Hogan’s cider mill

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

When you imagine fall, your mind will eventually stumble to apple cider donuts and cider. Truly, what is more fall than that? Located in Burlington, CT, Hogan’s Cider Mill holds an 18-hole course of mini golf as well as several tap rooms that serve hard and sweet cider! A round of mini gold, in addition to their picturesque drinks, creates the perfect fall activity for an afternoon.

I know the drive to Burlington from UConn is long and may be difficult for underclassmen to plan for. For my 21+ upperclassmen, this recommendation is for you! I’ve gone and had the booze-free sweet cider but mostly everyone who visits is there for the hard cider and the variety of combinations you can receive it in. It is an extremely fun group activity, and the location is beautiful.

I absolutely destroyed two of their delightful donuts, sweet cider topped with whipped cream and a cider donut, and then went on to place second in my group for the mini golf. I absolutely loved my trip a year ago and plan to do it again!

4. UConn Pumpkin Fest

For those who cannot travel far, you may enjoy the UConn Pumpkin Fest hosted by Student Activities. This year, it will be on Oct. 29th from 6-9 p.m. with food trucks, face painting, haunted laser tag, and more! The main part of the event is the hundreds of pumpkins that are submitted for the light show. In the past, Student Activities hosted a pumpkin carving event on the Friday before the event, where students could carve pumpkins for free and submit them for the show. They haven’t released any information on this yet, but I would keep an eye on the UConn Events Calendar as we get closer to Oct 29.

It’s a great opportunity to do fun Halloween activities right on campus. I would’ve never imagined doing haunted laser tag right on the Student Union Lawn!

5. Apple picking

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

Apple orchards are all the rage on social media, including ours! Her Campus apple picking trip was a blast and made me realize it really is the perfect fall activity. This is my second year going with a large group of girls and it was so much more fun that way. Belltown Hill Orchard doesn’t have an entrance charge or parking fee which is awesome for those who want to walk around for photos with friends but aren’t interested in taking a pound of apple’s home. Many UConn clubs will do a similar bonding trip so you may not have to drive yourself! SUBOG just had their annual visit to Buell’s Orchard and there should be more opportunities as the apple orchards typically go until early November.

Thankfully, Connecticut is full of farmland and in turn, apple orchards. On our drive to Glastonbury, I passed by three little farm stands and cider locations that serve a similar fall energy. Mid to late October is the perfect time to visit while the apples are still available to pick.

Conclusion

UConn students have so many opportunities to do fun fall activities before it becomes too cold to leave the house. I have participated in these activities one way or another over my four years at UConn and they are all worth it! You can always find something to do if you are willing to do the research. I would have never heard of half of these things without social media and reading articles like these. I typically track the Connecticut hashtag on TikTok to see what everyone is recommending. Feel free to take your own twist on these activities and make it a huge group outing or a solo date!