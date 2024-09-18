5 Connecticut Fall Activities To Live Out Your Inner Rory Gilmore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As the air gets chiller, the leaves change color, and you’re rewatching Gilmore Girls, that could only mean one thing: it’s finally fall! Here in Connecticut, there are many fun and exciting activities to do in the fall season. So, if you want to live out your inner Rory Gilmore, I have some perfect ideas for you!

Washington Depot

If you want to live out your inner Rory Gilmore, Washington Depot is the place to go! The actual “Stars Hollow” is a quaint town with many shops and restaurants based on the ones in Gilmore Girls. Walking around the town will give you that cozy fall feeling and make you think you are living out the Gilmore Girls fall. There is also beautiful fall foliage that you will see as you explore this charming fall town!

Bf clyde’s cider mill

Located in one of my favorite towns, Mystic, BF Clyde’s Cider Mill is a great place to get some cider donuts and enjoy the fall season. They are known for their rustic charm, as they are the last steam-powered operated cider mill in the United States. They have many different types of cider and amazing powdered donuts! If you want to get into the fall spirit (and take some cute Instagram photos), then this is the place for you!

kent falls state park

This 295-acre state park is one of the best places to see peak fall foliage. Kent Falls State Park is a scenic state park well known for having the biggest waterfall in Connecticut, but there is much more to it. The park is a very popular attraction in the fall as it is the perfect place to witness fall foliage and explore in the crisp fall air. Spending a day at Kent Falls State Park will get you to experience the beauty of Connecticut in the fall!

legends of fear

Looking for something more spooky? Then, Legends of Fear in Shelton is right up your alley. This 30-minute haunted hayride will have you scared and screaming but also having fun at the same time. In my experience, the creepy chainsaw clowns did it for me. They also have fire pits, food trucks, and gift shops on the grounds to keep you entertained while waiting in line. If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, then this is one of the best places to go.

Essex steam train

Another place to look at some beautiful fall foliage is the Essex Steam Train. This 2.5-hour train ride brings you through 20 miles of orange, yellow, and amber trees, forests, and scenic views of the Connecticut River. This is just another amazing way to experience lots of the fall foliage and have a fun day trip!

I hope you all enjoyed seeing all the cute hidden gems that Connecticut has to offer in the fall. Hopefully, some of these pique your interest and will have you go live out your Gilmore Girls fall!