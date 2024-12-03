32 Books In 2024: Books I Read This Year That Must Be On Your 2025 TBR List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As this year winds down, people are looking forward to their yearly summaries like Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, and the Snapchat Yearly Recap. While I am patiently awaiting to see my music trends and Snapchat memories as well, my Goodreads 2024 Reading Goal being accomplished is my primary focus as the year closes. This year so far, I have read 32 books and counting. I have always loved to read and will read anything and everything from historical fiction to chick-lit romance to chilling murder mysteries and everything in between. As I reflect on my reading journey during the past 12 months, here are some popular (and not so popular) books I recommend for anyone creating their 2025 TBR (To Be Read) list. No spoilers!

1. American Dirt: Jeanine Cummins

American Dirt is a book I would recommend everyone reads, especially with all of the conflicting opinions on immigration and border control within our country at this time. This book tells the story of Lydia, a Mexican bookseller who is forced to flee the comfort of her home in Acapulco with her young son, Luca. Lydia and Luca’s life is turned upside down when the local cartel, Los Jardineros, infiltrates their lives leaving a bloody path of destruction and fear behind them. This story follows their tumultuous journey of survival to “el norte” including their successes and failures as well as the friends and enemies made along the way. A story of desperation, perseverance, and true determination, I found myself speechless and at times, teary, as I grew to know and love these characters. It is a book that is relatively easy to read in terms of language and setup but will leave you heavily thinking about your own life and perspective.

2. The Art Of Death : David Fennell

The Art of Death is a book that I most likely would not have come across on my own if it were not for a small bookstore in York, England. My aunt and I were browsing the aisles when David Fennell himself came up to us and asked if we would like a signed copy. I ended up reading the entire book on the eight-hour plane ride back to the States and it immediately became one of my favorite killer thrillers. When the bodies of three homeless men end up encased in the center of London, Detective Inspector Grace Archer and her colleagues must follow the clues. The urgency of their search picks up when social media livestreams of more bodies begin to go viral. A book full of tension, plot twists, and anxiety-provoking scenes, The Art of Death is well-written and must be read by anyone interested in crime novels. I did not put this book down once as I was eager to find out more and more.

3. The Teacher: Frieda McFadden

This past September, my family was waiting at the airport, about to head to Virginia, when our flight got canceled. We had a wedding the next day so we got in the car and drove the 12 hours instead. To pass the time, I read The Teacher from cover to cover. Frieda McFadden, commonly known in the book world for writing The Housemaid Trilogy, which I have also read this year (and also recommend!), has numerous stand-alone thrillers. The Teacher follows the couple Eve and Nate, two high school teachers who appear to be complete opposites, one adored by students and one not so much. In the previous year, a scandal involving a teacher and a student arose and Eve is worried when that student, Addie, is a student in both her and her husband’s classes. Everyone claims that Addie destroys lives, but who is really keeping secrets? I was shocked numerous times in this book as the plot twists seemed to be unending. It is hard to describe this book without revealing any big spoilers so take my word that it must be on your 2025 TBR list.

4. Funny Story: Emily Henry

This year, I have read three novels by Emily Henry: Beach Read, Happy Place, and Funny Story. Although I enjoyed all of these books, Funny Story was definitely my favorite of the three as well as one of my favorite romance books I read all year. This story follows the lives of Daphne and Miles. Daphne is an aspiring librarian and Miles is a laid-back bartender. The two end up having to live together when they both get dumped and their exes start dating. A strictly roommates situation develops into a friendship when the two come up with a plan to get back at their exes. This book is one of my favorites because I genuinely enjoyed getting to know the characters as they navigate their newly single lives. There was great banter, humor, chemistry, friendship, and romance in this book. I recommend all Emily Henry for romance lovers, but especially Funny Story.

Reading is one of my favorite things to do. I am looking forward to creating my 2025 reading goal. I would recommend reading to anyone as it is a relaxing hobby where you can just sit with yourself and enjoy a book. Whether you start on BookTok on TikTok, Google popular books, or browse a local library or bookstore, there is a book to be found for everyone.