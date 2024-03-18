3 Reasons Why You Should Learn How To Do Your Own Nails

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

One thing about me is that my nails are always done. Since my freshman year of high school, getting my nails done has been one of my top priorities. Call me high maintenance, but my nails are something I take pride in. I feel like they add a level of sophistication to my overall look and contribute to my self-confidence.

However, during my senior year of high school, I quickly realized that I would not be able to maintain this expensive and time-consuming task once I got to college. I didn’t know of any salons in my college town within walking distance and I wouldn’t have a car on campus. I also knew that I would have to drop anywhere from $50 to $70 to get my nails done every two or three weeks, and I wasn’t sure how long I could keep up with that. So, one day I hopped on Amazon and ordered myself a drill, polish, powder, and all of the other tools I thought I’d need to teach myself how to do my own nails before coming to college.

Almost three years later, I thank 17-year-old me every day for committing to learning this skill. If you know me, you know that I’m a huge advocate for DIY nails. Here are my top three reasons why you should learn too:

1. Time and money saver

I have saved roughly $3,000 since learning how to do my own nails. However, I can’t lie to you. In order to achieve these crazy savings, you’re going to have to splurge first.

The type of manicure you want to do will determine which supplies you buy. My rule of thumb is to never buy big sets. Despite their convenience, sets can be misleading. Usually, specific products within a set are of incredible quality and others are pitiful. The incredible products can be so good to the point that they sway reviews, making future buyers believe that the set as a whole is worth it. You don’t want to end up buying an entire set of supplies only to use half of its contents.

Amazon has a wide array of selections to choose from for any product you need. From drills to nail extensions, you have plenty of options to sort through to find the right ones for you. If you still feel lost even after looking, don’t worry! I got you.

If you’re aiming to perfect the dip manicure, you’re going to need a drill. My favorite is the one by MelodySusie. It’s super easy to use and comes with interchangeable tips. For the dip powder, I suggest anything from AZUREBEAUTY. They offer tons of color options for a cheap price. While the containers seem small, they’ll last you a long time!

For the gel manicure, the best polish on the market is D&D Gel Polish. It’s what the professionals use, and it’s sure to last you three weeks minimum. Each color is sold separately, but again, the splurge is worth the future savings.

Once you make your massive purchase, your money starts coming right back to you with every set. Instead of dropping $100 a month on your nails, that money can now be directed towards food, savings, and fun. Who doesn’t love looking bougie on a budget?

In addition to being a major money saver, learning to do your own nails also saves you tons of time. I won’t lie, your first nail set may take you quite a bit of time. You’ll want to do the job perfectly and nitpick at every little detail. With time, your skills will improve and you’ll get the job done faster. Learning curves are part of the fun!

Doing your nails in the comfort of your own home will further save you time since you won’t have to physically go to a nail salon. Once you get really good at it, you can multitask as you do your manicure.

2. Creative outlet

At the nail salon I used to go to the nail techs were extremely selective with what designs they wanted to do and their price points varied greatly. Limitations and prices increased dramatically after the pandemic. I always wanted to have viral Pinterest nails but either had to break the bank to get them or was flat-out told “no.”

This was another reason why I looked to DIY nails. As the saying goes, “If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.” So I did. Once I had all of the supplies, it was only a matter of consistent practice to achieve what I wanted.

You don’t need to be an artist to be good at doing nails. You can start simply with just a coat of color. As you progress and get more comfortable with risk, you can add designs and texture elements. Over time, doing my nails has shifted from something that I felt like I had to do, to something that I genuinely love doing and would consider a hobby. I’ve surprised myself with what mini art pieces I’m capable of creating. This gratification is another selling point I make to anyone I talk to about DIY nails.

Doing your own nails is a great way to pave a creative outlet for yourself. It’s meant to be a hobby, not a chore — so have fun with it! The worst that can happen is that you have to start over. At no extra cost and without the fear of looking like a Karen, I think that’s a small price to pay.

3. You never know where it can go

This final reason is for all of my entrepreneurial girlies out there. After a few months of doing my nails, my mom and sister started letting me practice on them too. After about a year, they started saying how my work was comparable to what they paid professional nail technicians for. Over time, people outside my family started asking me to do their nails for them.

If in a few years or even months, you find yourself with a new passion, you can apply for a nail technician license and create a small nail business from your dorm room. The cost for a license varies by state but is generally affordable. You can complete the process over the summer and return in the fall ready to make money.

In case you haven’t seen the complaints on social media, many people are growing frustrated with big nail salons. Lots of customers rant about paying higher prices for lower-quality nails. Because of this, independent nail techs are becoming more popular, as they tend to post more reasonable prices and are willing to do more intricate and unique designs.

You never know where this passion can take you, so if you think you can, I say go for it!