100 Undiscovered Songs To Blast In The Car With The Warm Weather

Weather is something that changes my mood drastically, and I’m sure it is the same for most of you. The warm weather appears, and all I want to do is drive through my suburban town with the windows rolled all the way down. Warm weather leads to hanging out with my friends, getting some ice cream, and stargazing on the roof. I’m realizing that as we grow older and have our own separate lives, the moments in our hometown or with our high school friends become SO much more precious.

Whether you’re with your friends and want everything to be perfect or are alone driving around taking in the moment, music is something that can add or take away from experiences tremendously. I unfortunately find myself skipping so many songs cause they just don’t fit the vibe. That is why I have created what I think is the most perfect playlist of 100 less popular songs for when the weather gets warm. All you have to do is hit shuffle! Without further ado, here are my top ten songs from this playlist (the full playlist is linked at the end).

runaway This song might tempt you to take your hands of the steering wheel… Really wanna dance with you Perfect for envisioning a spontaneous, romantic time with a CATCHY tune. Good to be A happy, happy song. :) learning curves Take the long way home. just kids In your feels? Listen to these lyrics and let go! rum n tequila A song for when you’re feeling down (but upbeat). take it slow Bringing it back to those hometown memories. ;) me without you Reminiscing a little. :) like 1999 Text your friends RIGHT NOW. favorite song “We’re way too young.”

These are my personal favorite songs from the playlist. They provide a good sampling of the playlist so that you know what you can expect with the 90 other songs! There are songs in here for girls with all kinds of music tastes. Hopefully, the chances of you not finding a few you love are low. Linked below is the full playlist and I HOPE THIS HELPS SO MANY OF US and is played all day and night as the weather continues to grow warmer!