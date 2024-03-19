The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels like this semester just started, but at the University of Connecticut, it’s already time to pick classes for next fall. This can be a stressful time for many, as many obstacles can arise like classes filling up or having to choose between two because they happen at the same time, but having a plan of action can make a huge difference. Here are 10 tips that have helped me make this process more enjoyable and allowed me to make a strong academic schedule for myself.

Utilize RateMyProfessors

One decision that haunts me is taking a class with a professor that only had negative reviews. If the majority of people are saying that the class is not worth it because of how bad their experience with the instructor was, chances are they’re telling the truth and this should be a huge red flag. Also, some reviews give information about what the classes are like, which can help you determine if taking the class is worth it, as well.

Map Out Possible Schedules

Having a visualization makes the process less stressful by helping you see what your days would look like. Using UConn’s College Scheduler allows you to find what classes are happening at what times and shows you all the possible schedules you can have. It also allows you to create breaks in your schedule for when you know you won’t want to be in class (my settings block out any classes before 9:30 a.m.).

Talk to Your Advisor

Scheduling an appointment with your advisor is a good first step if you don’t know what classes you should be taking. They can give you the best tips for picking classes, which ones to take, what the best professors are for different majors and other useful information. Additionally, they can help guide you in the right direction for choosing credits that fill gen-eds and major/minor requirements.

Don’t Over or Underpack Schedule

Taking too many classes can be overwhelming, especially when you are already taking harder-level classes. However, taking only a small number of classes can set you back and possibly cost you more money in the long run. That’s why it is helpful to think about what your future plans are and think about how busy your life will be outside of classes. A good range to be in is typically 12-18 credits, depending on what year you are or when you plan on graduating.

Have Backup Options

Depending on when your “pick” time is, the classes you originally wanted to take might fill up fast. For this reason, it’s important to have additional options that fit into your schedule. Having a list written out of possible fallback classes could save you from the stress of finding a new course when it comes to your pick time.

Find Classes that Overlap

Many courses fall into different categories, allowing you to “double-dip” in different areas. By doing this, it can help you finish your gen-eds faster and ultimately make it easier to double major or minor in something. Most majors require around 12 credits of related courses, so keep this in mind. For example, if you are majoring in Political Science, a related course would be Philosophy, so you could potentially have almost enough credits to minor in it.

Make Time Between Classes

Most classes are scheduled at times where there are 15-minute breaks between classes, which gives you time to get to class. However, this can be a problem if your classes are on opposite ends of campus, especially here at UConn. Also, if you don’t want your stomach to go off in the middle of class, you should make time for getting lunch or even just a snack in between classes. Having that scheduled break between classes gives you time to get to class without feeling rushed, have time to eat, and decompress after a long lecture.

Take Beneficial Classes

Before picking a class, you should ask yourself these questions: Is it filling a gen-ed? Is it filling a major requirement? Is it an elective you are actually interested in? College classes require a lot of time and dedication both in and out of the classroom, so you should have a reason to take the class and know you won’t be wasting your time. Make sure to read and understand what the required classes are for your major(s) and which areas you should be looking for courses in.

Have At Least One “Chill” Day

Five-day weeks can be overwhelming, especially when each day you have to worry about going to class. That’s why it can be good to have one day with one or even no classes. On these days, you can go to the gym, catch up on work, or do whatever activities you don’t have time to do on your busy days. If you can, it’s even better to get a Monday or Friday off to have a longer weekend. For out-of-state students, this can be a huge help when planning for weekends back at home and being able to have more time with your family and hometown friends.

Be realistic