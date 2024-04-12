This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s hard to believe that 2014 was an entire decade ago. It seems as if only yesterday we were hyped over the release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, fangirling over Alex from Target, and carrying an ungodly amount of EOS chapsticks in our pockets, regardless of their inconvenient shape. But while all of this was happening, we were also listening to music! While the year 2014 itself was fine at best, I think it was a pretty good year for music. So, grab your Skullycandy headphones and fifth generation iPod touch, and let’s reminisce!

1) “She Looks So Perfect” by 5 seconds of summer

Over the years I’ve grown more and more into an avid listener of 5 Seconds of Summer, and as much as I love their more recent work, “She Looks So Perfect” will always hold a special place in my heart. When I think of 2014, I picture the resurgence of pop-punk, and I think 5 Seconds of Summer did a great job of bridging the gap between boyband fans and those who enjoy edgier pop.

2) “Boom Clap” by Charli XCX

Today, we all know pop icon Charli XCX for “Speed Drive” and her feature on Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.” But, back in 2014, she was the “Boom Clap” girl, and as she should be! “Boom Clap” is such a fun pop song, and always puts me in a good mood. Plus, it was in The Fault in Our Stars, so if it’s good enough for John Green, it’s definitely good enough for me.

3) “Stockholm Syndrome” by one direction

Ten years ago One Direction was still together, and not a day goes by when I don’t miss them. They were an integral part of my tween/teen years, and 1D is still on rotation in my Spotify library. Four was the last album to be released with Zayn Malik as a member, and I think that adds to the nostalgia of the song. It’s catchy, fast-paced, and all-around a great song to jam out to.

4) “Take me to Church” by hozier

Hozier has been crushing it lately with the release of his most recent album Unreal Unearth and the Unheard EP, but back in 2014, we were blessed with “Take Me to Church.” It’s such a beautiful and powerful song, and is so entrancing to listen to. You can’t listen to “Take Me to Church” and not feel a little bit nostalgic for 2014. You know it, you love it, what more is there to say?

5) “Bang bang” by jessie j, ariana grande, & nicki minaj

“Bang Bang” was so iconic when it came out, and I’d like to think that it still holds up. Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj killed their collaboration, creating a pop song that sounds uniquely 2014 yet somehow simultaneously current. It’s loud, bright, catchy as anything, and so energetic. Minaj’s verse is so impressive, and Jessie J and Grande’s vocals work so well together that you can’t help but sing along.

6) “Sober” by Childish gambino

Childish Gambino rarely disappoints, and “Sober” has to be one of my favorite songs of his. The melody is exciting, the pace is perfect, and it has such a perfect summer/warm weather vibe to it that always lifts my spirits. It’s a perfect song to drive with the windows down to, and is a perfect amalgamation of what 2014 pop and hip-hop sounded like.

7) “Bartender” by Lady a

This could be a hot take but I love country music! I think there are many sub-genres in country music, so anyone can find something that suits their taste. Lady A is a great example of how country music can appeal to a more pop-leaning audience! They’re a country trio who still stay true to the country genre, but also have some pop influences as well! “Bartender” is such a fun pop-country song that I think anyone could enjoy.

8) “stay with me” by sam smith

Arguably one of the more depressing pop songs I’ve heard, I vividly remember not being able to escape Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” whenever the radio was playing. Don’t get me wrong though, I actually really like the song! I think Smith perfectly conveys the pain and longing of wanting a relationship that will last, and I think the song’s popularity was well deserved.

9) “riptide” by vance joy

If you knew someone who owned a ukulele in 2014, then you were probably subjected to countless covers of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.” If that was the case, I’m truly so sorry for what you endured. Is “Riptide” even a good song? If you ask me, I’m going to say no. Maybe it was good after the first listen, but after the fourth, it was quite annoying! However, I do think it was a staple of 2014 culture, and unfortunately that is how “Riptide” landed a spot on the list.

10) “The heart wants what it wants” by selena gomez

Back in the early 2010s, I really thought Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were going to get married. They seemed like the perfect couple, but when I heard they were in an on-again, off-again relationship, part of me was a little upset. Despite my past sadness, I am pretty happy that Ms. Gomez was able to write some hits based on her relationship with Mr. Bieber.

conclusion

It’s sort of crazy to look back on what the music scene was like a decade ago. Most of these artists are still successful today, and I think that shows a testament to their artistry. It’s wild to think that some of our favorite artists were just starting out, while some were nearing the end of their projects. While it’s nice to look back on what life and music were like 10 years ago, I do feel as if we’re in some sort of music Renaissance with all the great new music that’s been released in the past few years. Although 2014 is long gone, its memory will forever live on in the music that came out that year.