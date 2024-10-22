10 Random, Underrated, And Trendy Halloween Costumes You Need To Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Halloween is fast approaching, and if you’re still searching for a creative costume that stands out from the usual witches and bunnies, look no further! Below are ten unique, underrated, and very random costume ideas that will make you the star of the night, while keeping things fun and (somewhat) trendy.

1. Reptile or Amphibian

From a sleek snake to a silly frog, these costumes offer endless possibilities. Whether you go the simple route with makeup and a quick thrift store find or get detailed with scales and textures, this costume can be as creative as you want. Picture a lizard tail, snakeskin eyeshadow, or a froggy headband — either way, you’ll be unique.

2. Insects

In the last 2 years, there have been a lot of really creative insect costumes on TikTok, and costumes like iridescent beetles and sleek shimmery dragonflies are just begging to be brought to life. Picture a metallic beetle with reflective fabric and brown shades or a dragonfly with transparent wings and shimmery tights. You can even go for the dark, moody moth, another underrated option that doesn’t get nearly enough love. Add some intricate makeup or wings, and you’ll have a buggy costume that’s far from basic.

3. Do you Love Lima Beans?

Remember A Bad Case of Stripes? Camila Cream, the girl who broke out in stripes after denying her love for lima beans, is an iconic children’s book character. This costume is not only nostalgic but also carries a powerful message of self-acceptance. All you need is a striped outfit (or body paint), a white top and bottoms, and some creative face paint to recreate Camila’s colorful stripes. It’s a great conversation starter and a playful nod to childhood memories.

4. Johnny Test

Want a head of fiery hair and a turbo-charged backpack? This character has that iconic spiky hair, which is surprisingly easy to recreate with a little hair gel, a wig, or even a flaming headband. Throw on a green T-shirt with a lab design and cargo pants, and you’ve nailed Johnny’s look. You could even bring his genius sisters into the mix. Their voluminous hairstyle, glasses, and star and moon barrettes are a necessity for the look. Bonus points if someone tackles Bling Bling Boy, complete with his flashy tracksuit and oversized “BB” chain.

5. Chowder

Chowder, the lovable character from the show Chowder, makes for a fun and nostalgic costume. An eggplant or fuchsia-colored outfit and a trendy crocheted cat beanie will get you started. If you really want to go the extra mile, consider painting yourself a light purple or carrying a kitchen utensil to emphasize his culinary adventures. This costume has group potential too — Chowder’s world is full of memorable and unique characters that you and your friends can pull off together.

6. Ahsoka Tano

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars. Ahsoka’s character has gained a loyal following over the years, especially with her recent peak from the Disney+ series, making her a great choice for 2024. This costume combines boldness and grace, with her signature blue and white head-tails (or fun braids), face paint, and a warrior-like outfit. You’ll be an intergalactic force to be reckoned with, and while the costume is not overdone, it’s still recognizable to Star Wars fans.

7. Tron

Inspired by the sleek, futuristic world of Tron, this costume is perfect for you sci-fi lovers who want to feel nostalgic. You can keep it simple by wearing black faux leather or thrifted pieces, then adding glow sticks or reflective tape for that signature light-up detail. For those willing to go all out, a full LED suit with a glowing frisbee to replicate Tron’s identity disc would take this costume to the next level. Either way, it’s a unique, tech-inspired look that will definitely make you stand out in a crowd.

8. “evil mom”

Evil moms might not sound like the most obvious Halloween choice, but characters like Maleficent, Mother Gothel from Tangled, and the Other Mother from Coraline make for stylish, villainous costumes that aren’t overdone. Maleficent’s iconic horns, Gothel’s long curls and regal attire, or the Other Mother’s button eyes and twisted smile all scream Halloween. These costumes are dramatic, dark, and perfect for those who want to embrace a more classic but less conventional villain vibe.

9. Creepy Dolls

Creepy doll costumes are open to interpretation, allowing for plenty of creative freedom. You can go for a cracked porcelain look with a baby doll dress or the raggedy and eerie style of Annabelle, you can’t go wrong with a classic horror-inspired costume. Vintage dresses, delicate makeup with doll-like features, and “cracks” on your face using face paint or makeup will transform you into a haunting doll that’s both creepy and cool.

10. Beanie Babies

Finally, for a fun and nostalgic twist, why not become a Beanie Baby? The best part of this costume is its simplicity. Choose any animal slap on the iconic heart-shaped “ty” tag. From cats and bears to more whimsical choices like dragons or ghosts, the options are endless. It’s a perfect last-minute costume, but still clever and cute enough to have a good photoshoot.

Final advice

This Halloween, dare to think outside the box and opt for a costume that’s unique, creative, and you. Pinterest or TikTok can be your best friend — and so can those weird colors of eyeshadow you never use, or those old animal ears in your closet. Whether you’re channeling your inner reptile, spine-chilling smiles, or nostalgic book character, there’s no shortage of ways to make a statement on Halloween night!