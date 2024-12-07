The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Sinterklaas this week in The Netherlands! Similar to Christmas, the Dutch celebrate Sinterklaas by giving gifts, singing songs, and reciting poems. While many Europeans may be familiar with the holiday, The Netherlands has their own version and traditions that come with it. For starters, the Netherlands celebrates Sinterklaas on December 5th (Sinterklaas’s birthday), while many other countries in Europe celebrate on the 6th (Saint Nicholas’s canonization day).

Contrary to Christmas, Sinterklaas has much more buildup before the holiday, where there are weeks of presents and celebrations. Amsterdam hosts Sint’s arrival into the country with a parade in mid November, the streets are filled with decorations, and vendors line the streets with holiday treats. To begin to understand this, it is important to look at the history of Sinterklaas and what it means.

According to the Dutch, Sinterklaas (St. Nicholas, not just Santa Claus) resides in Spain for the year, and comes by boat in Mid-November to begin weeks of celebration that ultimately culminate on the evening of December 5 called “pakjesavond”, meaning “present night. The Dutch tradition of Sinterklaas has a much more religious connotation than his more secular counterpart Santa Claus. His story is that of a bishop who performed miracles and left money in shoes for the needy. This leaves his character today dressed in more of a gown, with a red and gold Bishop’s hat and a large holy looking staff he carries around.

Emphasizing his difference from Santa Claus, Sinterklaas rides a white horse instead of reindeer, and is accompanied by helpers called “Pieten”. These are not necessarily elves as traditionally portrayed in media, but essentially serve the same purpose, even going a bit above and beyond as they are the ones who are known to deliver the gifts to children. These Petes are thought to climb down chimneys to deliver their presents.

In the weeks after Sinterklaas’s arrival (the “Intocht”), and before “pakjesavond”

children in the Netherlands set out their shoes near their fireplaces as an invitation to Sinterklaas to leave a gift for them. The frequency varies per family, but what is the same is that children must leave a carrot for Sinterklaas’s horse, and sing some songs to call him to leave them a gift. These gifts are typically smaller toys and treats, with the seasonal “pepernoten” and “kruidnoten” cookies that the Netherlands is known for selling in masses this time of year.

While Sinterklaas might have already come and gone this year, the Christmas spirit is still alive and there is plenty of spirit to go around. Plus you’ll have plenty of time to prepare for Sint’s arrival next year!