There is no better time than a winter to curl up with a blanket, a hot cocoa in hand, and a movie that matches the winter vibes. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming classics or a dose of drama, this list has something for everyone.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Looking for a mix of romance and light blue? Then is a perfect choice. The movie follows two former lovers, Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet), who undergo a procedure to erase each other from their memories. As Joel experiences the process, the film leads us on a dreamlike journey through his fading memories of Clementine, many of the scenes in the movie are set against snow, which perfectly mirrors the emotional state of the two lovers. Despite its blue tone, the movie ultimately offers a feeling of hope, leaving audiences to reflect on whether love is worth the pain it brings.

Happiest Season (2020)

is a charming holiday film that reimagines the traditional Christmas rom-com through the lens of LGBTQ+ representation. Abby (Kristen Stewart) is excited to spend Christmas with her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) and plans to propose. But Abby’s plans take a surprising turn when Harper reveals that she hasn’t come out to her family yet, asking Abby to play the role of her “roommate” during the visit. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, Happiest Season makes a perfect balance between laugh-out-loud moments and emotional depth, reminding viewers of the importance of acceptance, honesty, and finding joy in who you are.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Classic movies age well. There were many heartwarming movies in the Golden Hollywood era that still attract people nowadays. is one of the most timeless movies to convey hope, kindness, and love. Directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart as George Bailey, the film tells the story of a man who feels his life has fallen apart but is given an opportunity to see how much of a difference he’s made in the lives of others. Through this journey, George realizes how his small acts of kindness have had a significant effect, which shapes the lives of his family, friends, and neighbors. The film culminates in one of the most heartwarming endings in movie history, where George learns the true meaning of wealth is in love and kindness.

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, laughter, or magic, these movies can make your winter a little warmer. So grab your snacks, find a comfy spot, and let the binge-watching begin!