This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Amsterdam chapter.

Struggling to find the perfect hobby? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a fun list of hot girl hobbies that are perfect for those chilly months ahead. These cozy, easy-to-learn activities are the ultimate way to stay entertained, tap into your creative side, and unwind. Get ready to clear your mind and dive into some serious self-care vibes!

1. Crocheting

Starting off strong, yarn in hand! If your grandma hasn’t passed on the magic of crochet yet, don’t worry—you’re about to unlock a whole new level of cozy and creative. And yes, it’s not just useful, it’s actually fun! From cute bookmarks and trendy tote bags to your own little amigurumi dolls or a new scarf for fall! Let your mind wander.

Just hop online for some easy tutorials, find your comfiest spot, queue up your favorite playlist, and get stitching! Before you know it, you’ll be crocheting like a pro!

2. Puzzles

Get nerdy! Puzzles are always reliable for some good old-fashioned brain-boosting. Not only do they let you take a break from all those screens, but they also give you a chance to decompress. Put on some music, grab your favorite snacks, and dive in!

The best part? Once you’ve worked your mind and finished puzzling, you can turn it into artwork! Frame it and hang it up in your living room—display your hard work and your self-made masterpiece!

3. Coloring & Painting

Not feeling creative enough to make a drawing out of the thin air of your imagination? No worries, you don’t need to. If freehand is not up your alley, there are plenty of fun ways to get artsy. Stay simple: go search for a cute coloring book, get some markers or colored pencils, and bring these drawings to life. Trust me, it is just as fun as when you were a kid!



Want to combine your love for puzzles and painting? Get yourself a paint-by-number! These kits come with everything you need— paints, brushes, and a canvas that practically paints itself. All you need to do is match the numbers to the colors, and watch the masterpiece take form! Important tip: be patient, one brushstroke at a time!

4. Reading

We’ve all heard it before: “Train your brain! Read more books! Learn new things!” But here’s the real magic: you have the power to dive into any topic that you want. Seriously, anything.

In the mood for something short and sweet? Get a poetry book. Need a break from reality? Jump into a fantasy world. Feeling the love vibes? Romance it is. Want some life lessons? Memoirs have your back.

Set the mood with candles, cozy up with a cup of tea, and get ready to disappear into those pages. Fair warning, though: once you start, you might just find yourself completely hooked. You’ve been warned!

5. Journaling / Scrapbooking

Take those busy, buzzing thoughts out of your head and put them on paper! Your journal can be your brain dump—a place to spill out all the thoughts and feelings you just need to let go of. Want to get creative? Use it to jot down memories, set life goals, or even keep a running must-watch movie list.



Feeling artsy? Turn your journal into a full-on scrapbook masterpiece! Grab some cute stickers, photos, and random mementos from your daily life. Paste in those movie tickets, the receipt from that restaurant you loved last week, and turn your day-to-day moments into a visual story. Who knows? One day it could be a super cute heirloom filled with nostalgia and little glimpses of your everyday life!

6. HOT GIRL WALK + PODCASTS

When the weather’s all gloomy and gray, it’s tempting to crawl back into bed and pretend we’re bears hibernating for the winter. But don’t let the weather boss you around! Staying active is key for both your body and your brain.

Enter the legendary Hot Girl Walk. Whether you’re hitting the gym or going outdoors (as long as it’s not pouring or freezing!), this walk is the ultimate combo of fitness and fun. Get your headphones, throw on a podcast, and get moving. Before you know it, you’ll have crushed your workout—and maybe learned a random fact or two to show off later!

So there you have it—your cozy guide to Hot Girl Hobbies for Fall! From crocheting to journaling, puzzling to painting, these activities are the perfect way to embrace the season, spark creativity, and indulge in much-needed self-care. So grab your yarn, markers, or headphones, and let the fall vibes inspire you to try something new!