Studying abroad is a life-changing experience where you can immerse yourself in another culture and experience a new way of life. From walking 20,000 steps a day exploring to the weather being several degrees cooler or warmer, it is important that you leave prepared for all types of situations that can occur on your trip.

Last fall I left the U.S. for three months abroad and traveled all over Europe. Here’s what I recommend bringing and buying if I were to do it all again.

What to bring:

These are items that can accompany you in your suitcase. Remember, leaving with a suitcase with less, means more to bring back home!

Toiletries

If you are someone who uses very specific body washes, lotions, facial serums, etc. BRING THEM WITH YOU! Most of the time you will not find your preferred toiletries in another country, so it’s best to take them with you. If you plan to travel to other places by plane while you are abroad, be sure these toiletries are travel size.

Clothes

Obviously, you will need to bring clothes, accessories, and shoes on your trip. I highly recommend packing basics that you can wear in multiple ways to switch up your outfits. This also helps to save more room in your suitcase if you plan on bringing souvenirs back to your friends and family.

Before you leave, don’t forget to check the weather for the duration of your trip. For colder weather bring thermals, gloves, a scarf, and a hat to keep you warm. For warmer weather, bring shorts, skirts, dresses, and short sleeve tops. Most importantly, don’t forget an umbrella – you never know when it might rain.

Believe it or not, you don’t need more than three to four pairs of shoes. I brought seven pairs with me and ended up wearing the same three pairs because they were the most comfortable and easiest to walk in. Cute but comfortable walking shoes are a MUST.

Travel-size Bag

If you plan on traveling to other countries while abroad, don’t forget to bring an extra carry-on size bag. Carry-on bags are free on most flights, but have to be a specific size of 22 in x 16 in x 8 in (be sure to check this info for yourself). I thought that I could use my backpack, but the measurements were off and I had to pay extra on a flight, so be sure to measure your bag or purchase one for flying.

Sim Card

If you’d like to use your phone off Wi-Fi, get an e-SIM card so you can call and text your friends and family whenever you want. You can find SIM cards at most airports when you land, but there are cheaper options online for international Sim and e-SIM cards.

If you don’t purchase an e-SIM, download Whats-app. That way you can call and text on Wi-Fi.

Credit Card

Depending on the country you go to, cash may be a necessity for you, but investing in a credit card with no international fees is a great way to avoid interest on your debit card.

Travel Notebook

If you are someone who wants to document their time abroad, get a notebook before you leave to start once you get there. This is something I wish I did looking back, because pictures can only tell the story to an extent.

What to buy:

These are items that don’t necessarily fit in a suitcase or that are easier to buy when you arrive at your study abroad destination.

Kitchen Items

Other than your favorite foods, you will have to purchase kitchen utensils such as pots, pans, spatulas, tongs, ladles, a cutting board, forks, knives, spoons, plates, bowls, and storage containers.

Bathroom Items

If you have brought all your toiletries with you, all you will really need are towels.

Bedroom Items

For your bedroom, you will mostly need sleeping essentials such as pillows, a comforter, sheets, and extra blankets. If you get hot at night and are a fan of white noise, I would also purchase an electric fan.

Disposable Camera

You could buy one of these before your trip, but I can confidently say that I went through way more than just one disposable camera. This is such a fun way to document your trip! The best part is coming back home and getting your photos developed – it’s like reliving your trip all over again.

Have a safe and fun trip!