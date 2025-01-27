WTF Was That… My Take On Inauguration Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By now, I’m sure you are all aware of what happened on Monday, Jan. 20. I wish January 20, 2025 could have only been dedicated to the legendary civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy, but unfortunately…the day also belonged to the inauguration of the 47th president of the United States. Let me clear a few things up, that day definitely did not overshadow MLK Day (at least for me it didn’t), but the Inauguration could not be ignored, due to the shenanigans of the guest of honor (or maybe a better name would be the guest of horror), the performers, the billionaires who represented the oligarchal (meaning controlled by a small group of people) path of our country and lastly, the awful gesture heard round the world (and no…it wasn’t a Roman salute).

If you missed the Inauguration, whether you were dissociating from the current events, celebrating MLK Day, crying in your bed, or whatever else, that is all completely valid. Instead of running through the lowlights of the Inauguration, I’d rather focus on a few things you can do as a person in America to hopefully feel a little less distraught about the unprecedented future of this country.

Read a Book

In a time where books are ominously under the threat of being banned (for now only in public schools), it may seem futile to read, but reading is a crucial way to stay informed on things that are relevant to society today. Reread The Hunger Games series, Beloved, or 1984 if you’re curious about books that cover topics that some governments want to suppress. If you are into romance, read any book that makes you feel comforted or a little joyful. One of my goals is to read more nonfiction books about any topic I’m interested in, political and non. I think reading leads you to knowledge and knowledge is power. One of the only things helping me through this time is the belief that knowledge is power and the one thing no one can take from you is your willingness to learn information and have it stored in your brain.

Use Social Media in a Way That Serves You.

There’s a fine line with social media. There is often a push to see information that you do not want to acknowledge because it can evoke negative emotions that leave you spiraling the whole day. I think you can take back your social media by interacting with the content you want to see and filtering out what brings you down. Social media, especially TikTok has great potential to keep you aware of world affairs and enforce knowledge through positivity. So try and be mindful about what you want to digest from your social media.

Take a Brain Break

One of the most important aspects right now is taking a break from the constant updates, information, and negativities that we can’t seem to escape from right now. I know I have been getting news update after news update about executive orders and breaking news that I wish I could ignore. Of course, it’s important to stay informed and aware, but nonstop notifications are discouraging and exhausting. So, help yourself and try to find a healthy balance of receiving information and giving your brain a break from all the negative nonsense. I suggest taking up a hobby or anything that can foster creativity or make you feel comfortable enough to take a needed break from media and news. Here are a few examples:

Take a walk in nature.

Bake your favorite dessert or challenge yourself with something difficult (who knows maybe you’ll tap into your inner French pastry chef)

Create a video diary

Prioritize your education

Make a vision board

I hope you know that I understand the severity of the current administration, but my goal was to offer anything other than complete (and valid) despair. I hope these suggestions will be helpful during these times and if I can offer any additional help, please watch this TikTok. Goodbye, for now. #iloveyouforever