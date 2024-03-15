Women’s History Month: On Replay

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite ways to pass the time is to make playlists for different occasions or feelings that the songs in my library give me when I listen to them. In total, I think I have around 30 playlists ranging from: “Cry-Sesh Needed,” to “We Have the Club At Home,” to my personal favorite “Pull The Car Over Right Now” for those songs that I just can’t contain myself when it comes on randomly in the car.

March is known as being Women’s History Month, a month to appreciate women’s accomplishments and major attributions to the world. There are numerous contributions women have made throughout history, including in the music genre. Many women pioneered the way for other women out there to have a safe space in the music world and they deserve to be appreciated for what they have done.

One playlist I will have on constant replay for the month of March will be a women’s empowerment playlist for those quick motivational songs I need on my daily walk to class to add a little pep to my step or even a simple way to get motivated for what the day will bring.

To get more input on some “you’re just simply that girl!” songs to brighten up your month, I ran a poll on my Instagram page for more input from the girlies on what songs make them feel like they are strong, beautiful, and are capable of doing what they put their minds to.

I have compiled a list together of 10 songs ranging in different genres, that can help give you that serotonin boost you just might need.

Here are those top 10 recommendations:

“It Girl” by Aliyah’s Interlude (recommended by me):

Like the title says, being an “It” girl means you exude confidence and others look up to you for being so confident in being your true self. Anyone can be an “It” girl and this song perfectly embodies women’s empowerment in the best way possible.

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” by Beyoncé ft. Jack White (recommended by Denice Monroe):

Like Beyoncé says in the song “and keep your money, I got my own”, it adds emphasis to the girl boss mentality we all deserve to adapt. This line alone emphasizes that you don’t need financial help from a man to do what you enjoy and are able to provide happiness for yourself without needing the help of others. There’s this stereotype that women need a man to baby them and do everything for them, when women are capable of doing the same things a man can do- sometimes, even better.

“U-N-I-T-Y” by Queen Latifah (recommended by Kennedy Rhea):

This song embodies that women are strong and are not going to settle for the constant downgrading of women in hip-hop music. Many men love speaking about women in songs as if women are objects and not real people and the consistent harassment thrown at women is getting out of hand. This song gives a voice to all the women out there who are tired of being looked down upon and emphasizes that women aren’t going down without a fight.

“Conceited” by Flo Milli (recommended by Kayla Addison):

This song is the perfect confident booster song. One thing I struggle with is feeling like I’m being annoyingly confident and that others get annoyed by it when I’m in my element. Flo Milli re-established in this song that there’s nothing wrong with being overly confident; if anything, keep flaunting that confidence and be unapologetically you.

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (recommended by Isabel Emmons):

This would be a good pick me up song for showing self love to yourself on those bad days that could use a little encouragement. No matter what stage you are going through, whether it be a failed talking stage, breakup, or situationship ending, this is the perfect pick me up song to remind yourself that no one will ever love you more than you can love yourself. Someone can give you endless amounts of love in the world but no love will amount to the self love you have for yourself.

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét (recommended by Kyah ):

“I look fly-I look good” is the perfect walking around campus song. This is a great confidence booster song and reminder that I do look good and I am one of a kind; no one can diminish my shine. Keep doing what you do best and don’t change who you are for the acceptance of others.

“Venom” by Little Sims (recommended by Cece ):

Best stated in the song, “never giving credit where it’s due cause you dont like p*ssy in power,” speaks about how women are constantly belittled for “not being able” to do jobs that men can do and should stay in their places. The reality is, I can do whatever I put my mind to and shouldn’t be restricted due to just simply being a woman. Women have every right to be in whatever industry and career path our hearts desire and shouldn’t be held back to a standard because of a stereotype.

“The Man” by Taylor Swift (recommended by Jazlyn Kiara):

Women have to go above and beyond to get the same treatment as men because it’s a well known fact that men are more recognized in the business world than women. As a woman in the workforce, it’s a cruel world to live in where women have to do more to prove their capability in the field, but this song highlights how women are tired of being discriminated against. Women should be allowed the same opportunities as the opposite sex does and shouldn’t have to continuously face inequality in the workforce.

“Sugar Rush” by BIBI (recommended by Me):

“I don’t need a man for no dessert. I got popsicles in my freezer,” is an innuendo to the fact you don’t need a man to keep yourself happy or pleased. I can do just as much and even more to provide myself the happiness I need.

“I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Khan and/or Whitney Houston (recommended by Kaila and Jazlyn Thomas):

Last but not least…the most iconic women’s empowerment song that just lifts you up just from the first note sung. It’s such a mood lifter and reminder that I am strong, I am powerful, and I am capable.

Link to playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7vWUZe75GKmFcutvJvHGCa?si=93c45714cc844c3c