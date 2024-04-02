Where Exactly is My Money Going?: K-Pop VS. Western Concerts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is a known fact that over the years, trends and the culture around you are without a doubt going to change. Whether the change over the years is what artist is the most popular at that moment, clothing trends, popular social media trends, or the inflation of prices, things are bound to adjust to the time.

The main change that has been affecting day-to-day life is the increasing prices for necessities and even just day-to-day activities, making it harder to live a life without worries.

While buying concert tickets is not a necessity, it is a reward. Prices for a basic, standard ticket went from being reasonable to being just as much as some rent payments. Prices and benefits included with the ticket range depending on the company and artist.

K-pop has been a rising music genre in Western culture and because of this, companies have started bringing artists on tours to the States. Along with doing shows in Korea, K-pop artists go to multiple different states in the U.S.

I will be detailing the different price ranges that recent K-pop concerts vs. Western concerts have cost along with the benefits given to compare the increase in prices and differences in benefits ranging from each artist.

As someone who has been to both genres of concerts, there is a clear difference between not only the prices and the benefits, but the way the shows are run as well. Both genres offer outfit changes throughout the show, some form of dancing to bring the song to life, and a relatively similar check-in process.

Western shows tend to differ in the fact that most shows have an opening act before the main artist comes out to perform, whereas, at K-pop concerts, only the artist you come to see will be performing that night. The removal of an opening act allows the performer you came to see the opportunity to be more interactive in that spare time or to perform an increased amount of songs. K-pop concerts last up to two to three hours with moments throughout the show where the artist(s) will ask the crowd questions or just talk and share thoughts on how they are feeling that night. They sometimes ask for food suggestions in the area they are performing or do a fun activity involving the crowd, like a screaming/wave contest between each section in the venue.

For Western shows, fans can normally take time getting there to get ready and complete tasks throughout the day before having to show up. However, K-pop concert attendees will arrive as early as noon, when the concerts don’t start until around 7 p.m., even without having any form of benefit. Fans do this so that they can pick up goodies made and passed out by other fans; this is similar to how Swifties exchange friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift concerts. A fan might receive a bracelet with their favorite members’ names on it or even occasionally baked goods created by fans with some sort of reference to the group.

I always feel empty-handed or less overwhelmed at Western concerts compared to K-pop concerts as I don’t have to worry about holding a lightstick or banner in my hand throughout the show to show my favorite member that I am a huge fan of them. Lightsticks can best be described as being a bigger form of a glowstick, with a design placed on it that symbolizes the group in some shape or form. Fans move their lightsticks around to the beat of the songs that light up, creating an ambiance throughout the venue of all the lightsticks moving in unison.

Now that the difference in the flow of the two concerts has been highlighted, let’s dive into the difference in basic ticket price along with the included benefits between K-pop concerts and Western concerts.

K-Pop Artist Concert Prices:

P1HARMONY: P1ONEER TOUR

(2023, 12 U.S. shows)

Tour Dates and Locations

Ticket Price Range:

GA (general admission): $60-$100

Seated Venues: $250-$400

VIP Packages (sold separately from the ticket): Source-https://wonderwall.kr/en/stage/P1Harmony/project

VVIP Wonder: $350

Hi-Touch ( you walk in a line and can either wave at artist while they sit down, or you get to high five them while you walk out)

Soundcheck (access to see two songs performed before concert starts)

Group photo (6:12, 6 of the members and 12 people including you in one photo)

Entry to win a polaroid with you and the members

Photocards (6)

3 signed albums

6 tour gifts (random photocards for each stop)

Additional album

VVIP: $250

Hi-Touch

Soundcheck

Photocards (4)

2 signed albums

3 tour gifts (random)

VIP: $170

Hi-Touch

Photocards (2)

1 signed album, 1 regular album

I had the opportunity to attend this concert and went to four out of the 12 stops and had benefits for each stop I attended. In total, just for one concert with the ticket package containing the highest benefits, you were looking to pay around $450. I went the general admission route for all of them and I don’t regret a single thing. Though it was more on the pricier side having to buy everything extra separately, the benefits itself were worth it for the price given. Getting the chance to take a polaroid with my favorite group was priceless and so memorable for me. Regardless of the price I paid to even get this opportunity, I would do it all over again for the same price.

ENHYPEN: Fate Tour

(2023, six U.S. shows followed up with an encore of five more shows)

Tour Dates and Locations

Ticket Price Range (with fees added):

Floor: $252.10

Lower Bowl: $143.05-$191.50

Upper Bowl: $106.70

VIP Packages: Source-https://twitter.com/powerhouselive/status/1681091410814967808?s=46&t=ocK5cC1q35QDl63zgE0s9g

VIP 1: $550

Send–off (chance to say hi or bye to the artist and potentially get items signed or take a picture with them)

Soundcheck

Priority access to sound check

Crowd free merchandise shopping

VIP exclusive merch gift

VIP laminated lanyard

Ticket to the show

VIP 2: $355

Soundcheck

Second best access to soundcheck

VIP exclusive merch gift

VIP laminated lanyard

Ticket to the show

I attended the Houston leg of the tour with my friends. I experienced the show from the lower level with no benefits and had an absolute blast, even without having benefits. I interviewed a couple of my friends who had the benefit to see how VIP was, considering they had a new option of send-off, which isn’t normally a benefit for concerts as personal as ENHYPEN’S was.

My friend Mica Davison had VIP 1 for ENHYPEN and gave some insight into the concert experience from the floor.

“…The members come out to perform two songs that occasionally aren’t on the setlist and interact with the crowd. Soundcheck is only for people with VIP and normally there’s only a select few of these tickets sold, making the experience feel more personal,” Davidson said.

The one regret Davidson would say is that “it wasn’t worth the price you paid considering the fact it was GA and if you wanted a good view more up close you had to camp out overnight at the venue which is not an ideal situation for a lot of people.”

Considering you paid so much for the ticket, you would expect a decent view to come with and that it’s guaranteed that your view won’t be obstructed. When a concert has a seated layout, you can guarantee you select a seat with a good view.

Megan Humphery also had VIP1 for the ENHYPEN concert and said that the camping situation was not the most ideal scenario you wanted to be in, listing reasons such as “having to stay in a line all night [while being] scared someone might take your place in line, [and] so fans result to starving in line, not drinking water in fear of having to use the restroom, and lack of sleep on top of having to stand up for hours later in the GA floor while lacking basic needs,” Humphrey said.

ENHYPEN fan Kaelyn Leon, who also had VIP 1, gave details about how her experience of the send-off went, describing it as “being so much fun and a lasting memory for the fact that there’s that opportunity to finally speak up close and personal to someone who has made such an impact in your life,” Leon said.

Western Artist Concert Prices:

Beyoncé: The Renaissance Tour

(2023, 35 U.S. shows)

Ticket Price Range

Floor: $340-$495

Lower Bowl: $240-$320

Upper Bowl: $50-$240

VIP Packages: Source-https://www.vipnation.com/tour/renaissance-world-tour

Pure/Honey on Stage Risers: Front Row Experience: $4,000

Front row seat on risers

Dedicated restroom and bar for guests (cash bar, beer, wine, and signature cocktails (2 drink tokens included))

VIP parking space or rideshare voucher

Tour VIP gift item

VIP laminate

Fast pass to merchandise

Photo opportunity

VIP concierge team and onsite hosts

Pure/Honey on Stage Risers: $2,500

Seat on risers

Dedicated restroom and bar for guests (cash bar, beer, wine, and signature cocktails (2 drink tokens included))

VIP parking space or rideshare voucher

Tour VIP gift item

VIP laminate

Fast pass to merchandise

Photo opportunity

VIP concierge team and onsite hosts

Alien Superstar Riser: $1,800

Unobstructed unique view

Dedicated restroom and bar for guests (cash bar, beer, wine, and signature cocktails (2 drink tokens included))

VIP parking space or rideshare voucher

Tour VIP gift item

VIP laminate

Fast pass to merchandise

Photo opportunity

VIP concierge team and onsite hosts

Beyhive VIP: $1,400

GA ticket in the pit

Tour VIP gift

VIP laminate

Early entry

Photo opportunity

VIP concierge team and onsite hosts

Club Renaissance: $800

Access to cash bar

Club Renaissance designed item

VIP wristband

Early entry

VIP concierge team and onsite hosts

I wanted to go to this concert so badly, but the resale amount ended up costing just as much as my almost $1,000 rent I pay right now for my apartment for a simple seat in the back. Some shows were lucky enough to have shows where the resale ticket was reasonable but as a fellow Houstonian, I wanted to attend the Houston leg of the show which cost the most compared to other cities on the tour. Many praised the benefits given and said the experience was worthwhile. This concert was such a legendary moment in history, drawing in around 2.7 million people in attendance to the shows.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

(2023, 52 U.S. shows)

Ticket Price Range

Floor: $49-$499

VIP packages: Source-https://supportcentre.seetickets.com/Event-Information/Taylor-Swift-The-Eras-Tour/2037692592/What-are-the-different-VIP-packages.htm

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package: $749

GA field ticket

Early entry and first access to section

Special prints (4)

VIP merchandise

Eras VIP tote bag, collective pin, sticker and postcard set and souvenir ticket

VIP laminate

I Remember It All Too Well Package: $559

Seated ticket

Special prints (4)

VIP merchandise

Eras VIP tote bag, collective pin, sticker and postcard set and souvenir ticket

VIP laminate

Ready For It Package: $449

Seated ticket

Special prints (4)

VIP merchandise

Eras VIP tote bag, collective pin, sticker and postcard set and souvenir ticket

VIP laminate

It’s A Love Story Package: $199

Seated ticket

Special prints (4)

VIP merchandise

Eras VIP tote bag, collective pin, sticker and postcard set and souvenir ticket

VIP laminate

One of the most talked about tours for awhile not just in the U.S., but abroad was the Eras tour. Swift drew in about 72,000 concertgoers at each stop. Through this tour, Swift sang songs from throughout her career, starting from the early era of the Taylor Swift album to the most recent, Midnights.

Taylor Swift fan Isabel Emmons attended the show and says she “spent around $300 for a seat on the floor a few rows from the stage.”

Even though most concerts block off the floor to be reserved for VIPs only, Swift’s was open to anyone who could afford the floor seats, along with the package buyers as well.

I was able to ask one of my friends in Japan who attended one of her stops abroad how the experience for them was in comparison to the experience here in the U.S.

Taylor Swift fan Akane Higashiho “strongly believes the price paid for the ticket was worth it for the performance that was put on for the fans to watch.”

Akane said, “Swift did 45 songs for three hours straight, and even through such a long set, Swift didn’t let the exhaustion show and put on the best performance from start to finish with a smile on her face.”

Swift’s use of aesthetically pleasing visuals throughout the show to outfit changes to just the general stage presence made a lasting memory for many who attended.

Regardless of whether Western music or K-pop is your cup of tea, one thing we will all have in common is we share the consensus of wanting to support our favorite artists. Going to a concert with just a basic ticket is fun in itself but having the benefit of having a more personal experience is something everyone deserves to experience at least once in their life.

Comparing the two genres, Western tend to be on the pricier side for VIP but the benefits are similar both ways. While K-pop concerts tend to include a photo opportunity with the artist or the inclusion of hi-touch, Western shows are just as much fun with the VIP rooms or access to different areas compared to regular attendees.

I strongly believe with the included benefits, it’s worth the price you pay; the one thing I will never like is the general admission pit forcing you to have to camp out for a good spot, even after paying so much. However, when the benefits of a ticket include being seated and having the inclusions on top, I am more than happy to pay that price, knowing I’m guaranteed a good view.

Even if you’re not a K-pop fan or vice versa, it’s interesting to be able to take a look into how the concert experience can be so similar, yet different at the same time. The main thing shared between the two is the general excitement for fans to make memories with their favorite artists.