Top Tips from PR Professionals

It has been a forever dream of mine to go to Europe, explore, and indulge in the differences of culture. Luckily, last week, I had the most memorable study abroad trip. I visited different countries in the United Kingdom: England, Scotland, and Wales for cultural exploration and other fun opportunities. During this trip, I was also allowed to meet with various media professionals who practice mass communication in Europe. I was able to inquire about the differences in job culture, how to appeal to different audiences, and what to exhibit as a rising professional in the workforce.

As a group of students all studying some facet of mass communication, we met with many companies and organizations across the U.K. that gave us great insight into the professional world of mass comm, but in Europe. We talked with journalists at CNN in London, explored all sorts of media equipment at BBC Cymru in Wales, chatted with PR professionals at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in Edinburgh, Scotland, and met with other companies and organizations to understand how media is presented and communicated with their intended audiences. As students from America, we found every detail interesting because we have the context to compare and contrast how things are done in Europe vs. America.

One of the most informative media visits my class experienced was the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in Scotland. Each person on that panel had great advice and experience to share with us, and I want to share those tips via three questions my class asked and some of the responses received.

“What are some of the biggest challenges that are common in the PR and mass communication industry?”

Some impacts aren’t tangible.

Newer technologies try to replace aspects of the PR job.

There can be a disconnect in relaying information from PR professionals to journalists.

There is mistrust in the media.

“What are positive aspects of the job or advice you can offer?”

Although new technology is seemingly threatening, AI is a tool that should be utilized.

The media always loves an untold story.

PR and journalism should be used as a collaborative and trusting relationship.

Be nosey about the world.

“What are some of the hiring skills we should exhibit, entering the career field?” (This is my personal favorite question)

Prioritize a work/life balance. (Although I absolutely agree with this, I have to note that there is a difference between careers in the U.S. and Europe. In Europe, time off is more accessible and encouraged, so it is easier to achieve a balance.)

Be inquisitive and avoid leaving questions unanswered.

Collaborate with others.

Learn to write and establish a personality, whether it’s your own or conveying the brand’s targeted audience.

Always have empathy.

Make things happen for yourself. Don’t wait for anyone else.

As I get closer and closer to graduating college, I have many questions and fears about the workforce, and insecurities about how to reach the goals I want to achieve, especially when comparing my progress to how quickly others are achieving their goals. This trip and the conversations I had with many professionals greatly eased my mind. I hope that these tips and advice that have made me feel more confident as I get ready to work a big girl job, help you feel comfortable too, and empower you to put your best foot forward.