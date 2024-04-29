The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever taken the opportunity to dissect your music taste, noticing how many songs you love that have a similar sound to another? These similarities can exist in chord structure, the beat, the way the artist sings the line, or it is a direct replica of a piece from another song. My music taste involves a lot of music or sounds that have existed in music for decades. I tend to like songs that sound very similar or are by the same artist and, I may be biased, but here is why I think samples (with the appropriate crediting and copyright rules) are vital to music.

First, what even is sampling in music? According to the Andertons Blog, Will Brook-Jones states “Sampling in music involves taking a section of audio from another source – in this instance, an existing song – and then reworking it into the creation of a new track.” Of course, since the direct source of inspiration comes from another artist, permission has to be granted and appropriate credit has to be attributed to the original artist. So, now that you are up to speed on sampling, I am sure you can think of some songs/artists that use this collaborative element to produce their own music.

My favorite sample and I highly suggest you listen to each song, comes from the source of Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” released in 1981 from her debut solo album Bella Donna. This alluring rock song by Nicks begins with a distinctive riff performed by notable guitarist Waddy Wachtel. Then, 20 years later, “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child was born. “Bootylicious” samples Nicks’s “Edge of Seventeen,” taking its beginning rock guitar riff and creating something entirely new and just as iconic. The music video for “Bootylicious” features a cameo of Nicks, where she air guitars her infamous riff, and it’s so amazing.

Stevie Nicks and Destiny’s Child are some of my favorite artists, and who would think that there would be some overlap in their respective musical discographies? This is why sampling in music is so essential to the industry. It allows listeners to discover new music and also keeps some songs timeless.

It’s a common saying that “fashion is cyclical” and I also think that phenomenon applies to music too. Music exists of trends that resurface and fizzle out. I think it’s part of why older songs from different generations are held with such acclaim and continuously live through new generations of music listeners. Additionally, newer music continues to take inspiration from older music.

On that note, pun intended, here are some excellent and well-known examples of sampled songs.

According to The Forty-Five, these songs are “the greatest samples in music”:

Music is a collaborative process that benefits from consulting others’ thoughts, ideas and artistry. Working together and taking inspiration from existing music can create diverse results that pique the interest of so many ears. Sampling allows music to live through other genres, artists and can allow singers; It allows songwriters to pay homage to the musicians that they appreciate and have come before them.