“Stride with Style: The Ultimate Campus Playlist from Students”

While we all come from different walks of life and different campuses, one universal thing, no matter where you are, is the shared love for music. Music is our peace of mind, our way to step into a reality away from the world and distress. With the upcoming commencement of the 2024 school semester and the impending class workload, you may find yourself reaching into your backpack to find a sense of tranquility during these stressful times. One period of relaxation for many is that moment of alone time just walking to class, and every individual has that song out there that gets them in the right mood when walking in the blazing heat during the end of the summer season.

Walking from class to class is a universal part of the college experience, and the right music can make those treks across campus more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for tunes to energize your morning walk, help you unwind between lectures, or set the perfect mood for an evening stroll, we’ve got you covered. We reached out to college students from around the world to gather their top song recommendations for the ultimate campus playlist—songs that perfectly capture the vibe of student life and make every step more enjoyable. I ran a poll on Instagram to get responses from my followers on some suggestions that will spice up your day and have you pressing replay.

Let’s dive into these self-made playlists, which are full of recommendations by college students from all corners of the world, to discover what tunes they are cranking up in their headphones as they navigate campus life.

Texas State University – San Marcos, Texas

wave to earth- “Black Mountain”

The Cranberries- “Zombie”

Radiohead- “High and Dry”

Saint Motel- “A Good Song Never Dies”

Baekhyun- “Cry For Love”

SZA- “Saturn”

KATSEYE- “Touch”

Charli xcx ft Billie Eilish- “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Foster The People- “Houdini”

Wetter- “Who”

LEO- “Pretty Plzzz”

Toploader- “Dancing in the Moonlight”

Lil Wayne- “She Will”

Le Sserafim- “Crazy”

JADE- “Angel Of My Dreams”

Rema- “AZAMAN”

Jungle- “Good At Breaking Hearts”

Erika de Casier- “Puppy Love”

Gracie Abrams- “Risk”

Tabber ft DEAN- “Chi-Ka”

Tabber ft Syd- “007”

Doechii- “NISSAN ALTIMA”

FLO- “Check”

Linkin Park- “Faint”

Megan Thee Stallion- “B.A.S”

New York University – New York, New York

ZEROBASEONE – “Melting Point”

Omar Apollo- “Less Of You”

Tarrant County College – Fort Worth, Texas

Mary Mary- “Walking”

Stephen F Austin State University – Nacogdoches, Texas

Sabrina Carpenter- “Don’t Smile”

Texas Woman’s University – Denton, Texas

Avatar- “The Dirt I’m Buried In”

East LA Community College – Monterey Park, California

ENHYPHEN- “Your Eyes Only”

Yonsei University – Seoul, South Korea

SUMIN and Slom- “WHY, WHY, WHY”

Sam Houston State University – Huntsville, Texas

Sabrina Carpenter- “Bed Chem”

Chapman University – Orange, California

Chappell Roan- “Red Wine Supernova”

Sarah Lawerence University – Bronxville, New York

Tommy february6- “I Only Want To Be With You”

University of North Texas – Denton, Texas

NMIXX- “SICKUHH”

BLACKSTARKIDS ft beabadoobee- “CYBERKISS 2 U*”

Towson University – Towson, Maryland

aespa- “Supernova”

UC Riverside – Riverside, California

Clairo- “Juna”

University of Houston Clear Lake – Houston, Texas

Bruno Mars ft Lady Gaga- “Die With A Smile”

University of Texas at San Antonio – San Antonio, Texas

Sabrina Carpenter- “Good Graces”

The Marías- “No One Noticed”

Texas A&M San Antonio – San Antonio, Texas

SZA- “Good Days”

Fashion Institute of Technology – New York, New York

Addison Rae- “Diet Pepsi”

Baylor University – Waco, Texas

JAEHYUN- “Can’t Get You”

University of Colorado Denver – Denver, Colorado

flowerovlove- “breaking news”

Broward College – Weston, Florida

Ethel Cain- “American Teenager”

University of Texas Austin – Austin, Texas

JAEHYUN- “Smoke”

CHANYEOL- “Hasta La Vista”

Arizona State University – Tempe, Arizona

KATSEYE- “Debut”

High Point University – High Point, North Carolina

TOMORROW X TOGETHER- “Ghosting”

Though we may be separated by hours and miles, there’s a universal comfort in slipping on our headphones and immersing ourselves in the music we love. As you walk across campus, you might wonder what others listen to in their own musical worlds. This playlist showcases just how diverse music can be, yet it still resonates with every listener. So, next time you’re heading to class, pull out your phone and dive into this 50-song playlist — carefully curated by your peers — for a glimpse into the soundtrack of those around you.