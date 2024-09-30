Samyra vs. Tacarra: The TikTok Feud We Need to Talk About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We must discuss the feud that’s been blowing up on social media lately – Samyra vs. Tacarra Williams. You’ve probably seen the back-and-forth if you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Instagram. Samyra, a TikTok creator with over 2 million followers, has made a name for herself by calling out fashion brands that claim to be size-inclusive but fail to deliver when it comes to in-store options for plus-size women. Her viral series has become a lifeline for many plus-size shoppers who feel excluded by mainstream fashion.

Through her viral TikTok series, Samyra exposes clothing brands falsely advertising size inclusivity, drawing attention to the systemic exclusion of plus-size individuals from mainstream fashion. Her content has empowered countless women to demand better from these companies, giving them the courage to speak up for their needs and rights. Samyra isn’t just raising awareness; she’s holding fashion brands accountable for treating plus-size women as an afterthought.

Then, out of nowhere, comedian Tacarra Williams jumped in with profound anger. She accused Samyra of focusing too much on holding brands accountable and not enough on personal responsibility. According to Tacarra, the real issue is that women like Samyra “lack the discipline” to lose weight, and she doesn’t hold back in making it personal. And if you saw Tacarra’s video, it felt like a low blow. But Samyra? She stayed silent, simply reposting the video and letting her audience speak for her. Spoiler alert: no one was here for Tacarra’s fatphobia. Instead of reflecting on the backlash, Tacarra doubled down with another video, repeating the same talking points and continuing to insist that the solution is for plus-size women to lose weight rather than holding brands accountable for their misleading promises. Meanwhile, Samyra continued to take the high road, reposting Tacarra’s second video without saying a word.

Now, let’s take a step back. This feud highlights something bigger than just an Instagram spat. As plus-size women, especially women of color, Samyra and Tacarra share an experience of being overlooked by the fashion industry. Yet instead of lifting each other, Tacarra is tearing down Samyra – who is using her platform for good. Samyra isn’t just standing up for herself; she’s standing up for all of us who’ve been ignored by brands that claim to care about inclusivity but treat us like an afterthought.

By tearing down Samyra’s efforts, Tacarra is only making it harder for plus-size women to demand real change from these brands. Her fatphobic remarks don’t help the movement; they perpetuate the toxic messaging that plus-size women have already endured for years. Tacarra is reinforcing the idea that plus-size women should be ashamed of their bodies, rather than fighting for their right to shop in stores that cater to their needs. The truth is, in the eyes of these retailers, we’re all the same size. Whether you’re a 1X like Tacarra or a 3X like Samyra, mainstream fashion sees us as “too big” to be worth their time. That’s why Samyra’s work is so important. She’s using her platform to push for change, demanding that brands follow their promises and ensure that plus-size women aren’t used as pawns in marketing.

And Tacarra? By attacking Samyra, she’s not helping herself or other plus-size women. She’s only silencing a voice that’s fighting for real change. We’ve all been there – walking into a store that claims to carry our size, only to be met with empty racks or a single pair of jeans that barely fit. It’s frustrating, and it’s not okay. We need more people like Samyra willing to call these companies out, not fewer.

Samyra’s fight belongs to all of us. She’s an inspiration, not just for her discipline (because graduating from Harvard while building a massive platform is no small feat), but for using her voice to make sure plus-size women are heard. It’s time for all of us to stand together because the real issue isn’t our bodies; it’s the brands that refuse to see us for who we are.