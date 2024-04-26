The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to never believe people when they would tell me that my college years will pass me by quickly and to enjoy it while I can, but with my first year of college coming to an abrupt close, I have begun to understand that they really were telling me the truth.

It feels like just yesterday that my mom and my aunt were helping me haul all of my belongings into my new dorm room, but somehow that was almost eight months ago. It is so crazy how time flies and you don’t even realize it. Being at Texas State University for such a short period of time has taught me more life lessons than I have learned in the last three years, and given me a broad array of new experiences.

I have learned how to take care of myself, how to live by myself, and how to just navigate college life in general. And at first it was scary. It was scary having to put myself out there and socialize in a whole new world, where I knew nobody, but eventually I learned the ropes and I met people! I have a lovely group of friends who I would have never met if I didn’t come to this university. I think college is so interesting in that way. You can meet people from all different backgrounds and lifestyles, who you didn’t even know existed and somehow end up becoming best friends with them. However, it did take time.

If I had to give advice to myself before entering college or to any incoming freshmen, I would tell them that although it is hard at first, everybody is in the same boat. Everybody is adjusting to this lifestyle that is brand new to them. Nobody goes into college knowing exactly what they want to do or who they will meet. This was a lesson I had to learn– that I was not the only person struggling to make friends or even find things that I was interested in. I had to let time do its thing, and eventually, after giving myself the time to adjust and learn the ropes, that fate would help me. And once you get the hang of it, navigating college can become second nature.

Another piece of advice I have is to remember what you are here for because it can be so easy to procrastinate, or so tempting to skip your classes just because it is that easy. One more silly thing, don’t listen to your high school teachers when they say that things you do will not fly in college! You have so much freedom in college and the professors know that, so as long as you do your work, and communicate with them, most professors will be very understanding and want to see you succeed!

I have made so many memories and experienced a lot so far, so I want to share a couple of my favorites! At the beginning of the year I would go to the tailgates which took place prior to every football game. I remember before coming to this school hearing how fun they were, and I was not let down after experiencing it for myself. These tailgates were such a new experience for me, I had never been to anything like it. I will never forget walking around in the blazing summer heat and taking shelter under the fraternity tents, where they would play music, and sometimes serve food, like hotdogs or hamburgers. Tailgates are a fun way to hangout with friends and meet new people, while getting ready to go watch the football games.

Luckily, with Sewell Park on campus, I would go chill and maybe take a dip in river water when the weather was nice. River Fest was hosted this year at Sewell; it was an event organized by Texas State and it was set up like a carnival, so they had vendors and a few carnival rides. Majority of the students went because there was a concert being held with Tyga as the headliner, and local bands as the openers. It was a lot of fun and if they host another one next year, I will be attending. I thought it was a good way for the school to connect with their student body and it was cool seeing all of the students gathered together to watch this performance.

I have a few goals for my sophomore year as now I will not be living in the dorms but in an apartment. I wonder if it will be a hard adjustment, but if I was able to do it once, I know I can do it again. I want to get out of my comfort zone and try new things that I didn’t get to experience this past year. My overall goal is to focus on myself and my mental health. I want to cook new foods, go on hikes, and really focus on school. It is just a whole other experience I get to go through, and whether it be intimidating at first, I know I will come out okay.

If college has taught me one thing it is that I can do it! It sounds corny but really, there are so many obstacles that I had to get through but yet, I always ended up okay on the other side! I have learned so many things during my first year of college and these years may go by quickly but I will enjoy every moment I am given.