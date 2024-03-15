Love is embarrassing: Gen Z struggles with making IRL connections

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Olivia Rodrigo has recently begun her 2024 GUTS Tour, surprising fans on February 25th with a performance of her unreleased song “Obsessed”. Fans speculate that the song is about the pop star Madison Beer, although I believe the song is a generalization of her insecurities in relationships.

I have been obsessed recently with someone from an ordinarily boring lecture class. If you have ever been motivated to attend class because of a crush, you know the feeling. In our modern digital age, everyone has a digital footprint, which naturally leads to the discovery of their mothers’ Facebook albums and countless childhood Instagram photos. It is understandable to want to know everything about a crush or a partner before interacting with them; although this is a seemingly harmless behavior, it may have invisible side effects.

SOCIAL MEDIA IS RUINING OUR ABILITY TO CONNECT

It doesn’t matter if you have been in the dating game since middle school or the middle of your college career, there is a shared feeling of cluelessness between all of us. Whether we admit it or not, Generation Z was raised flirting via snapchat which skewed our generation’s perception of love and relationships.

Short attention spans for media and academics are visible in our generation’s dating life. People are willing to cut off connection, because their next match is available with one swipe.

Rodrigo writes themes of jealousy throughout her discography. While I’ve never had a Joshua Bassett in my life, I’ve had my fair share of ”jealousy jealousy” moments — and I’m sure you can relate.

Jealousy is a human emotion, it can feel like everyone is so much better at navigating relationships than you. Especially when there are constant online reminders: Valentine’s Day, National BF day, etc. The reality is that everyone is growing at their own pace and it is completely natural to achieve things at different stages of life than those around you.

Coming to terms with the fact that online dating might not be right for you can be frustrating. Dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble are so normalized that we might have forgotten how to form genuine connections.

PUTTING YOURSELF OUT THERE IS SUPPOSED TO BE SCARY

This may be shocking to hear as an extrovert but from the perspective of an introvert, dating in the modern age is terrifying. Introverts, especially girls, expect guys to chase after them with little to no effort on their part. Discovering that talking stages and situationships are much more likely to be offered than a respectable long term relationship, is heartbreaking.

Building healthy habits such as approaching people and being bold will also help you overcome your dating anxiety, especially when social media is involved. Taking initiative in your own life begins with stepping out of your comfort zone, being bold and doing things just for the plot are beneficial even if it might be a bad idea…right?

Once you take the time to understand why personal interactions can be scary, then you may discover the tools that can help you combat those anxious feelings. At the end of the day, habits are not going to change overnight. While obsession is highly contagious, remember that these tendencies can be changed through honest interactions…and that failure to partake in dating culture does not mean you have failed.