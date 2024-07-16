The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Music is a beautiful form of emotions that connects people together through shared interests in genres and artists. Music comes in all shapes, forms, languages, and styles and creates a space for everyone to connect and enjoy together. The creation of music festivals was a key factor in gathering fans together, along with new fans in the same space, to enjoy listening to their favorite songs live in a big crowd.

With a countless number of big and small music festivals happening worldwide each year, everyone patiently awaits the day the lineups get released, hoping that the artist(s) they love are on the list. As an avid music listener, I have always found music to be my safe space, and I’ve always had a keen ear for any music regardless of the language or genre. R&B is one genre I grew up listening to the most, ranging from older to present-day R&B. This genre has always had a special place in my heart, and my love for it has carried on into my adulthood. If given the opportunity to create a music festival, this would be my dream R&B festival lineup.

Amaarae

R&B/soul artist Amaarae embodies femininity through her music, resonating with her fan base and allowing for the creation of music that touches the hearts of many. This would be the perfect addition to a festival lineup from the strong presence of her music alone.

Ari Lennox

Being the first female artist signed under notable rapper J. Cole’s record label, she made a name for herself in the industry. With sensual R&B music, listeners of all ages find comfort in the messages behind her songs.

BIG Naughty

South Korean rapper/songwriter BIG Naughty has already performed at five festivals at the age of 21. Fusing the R&B and Hip-Hop genre together through his style, he has created an impressive discography. After his run on the globally acclaimed show, Show Me The Money 8, supporters worldwide have been waiting for the day to see him perform live in their country.

Chase Atlantic

Made up of brothers Clinton and Mitchel Cave, along with their friend Christian Anthony, R&B Australian group, Chase Atlantic, is a group you want to consider adding to your phone playlist. With more sensual songs, to songs with sadder messages, they have an aura in their group that you can find yourself jamming out to easily.

Chlöe

Making numerous appearances in big-name movies and shows, featuring as a character with a love for music, it was no surprise she would one day test the waters at a professional music career. Signed alongside her sister, Halle, under Beyoncés music label, Parkwood Entertainment, their fans they made throughout their career patiently awaited their official music career in the industry.

DEAN

Only having one released album to his name and numerous features and singles, DEAN made his mark not only in Korea, but globally, making a name for himself as a Korean R&B artist. Throughout his long hiatus, music enthusiasts found comfort in his music awaiting his eventual return to the industry.

Destin Conrad

The 22-year-old sultry R&B singer Destin Conrad made his mark on Vine, later venturing to the music scene. Trying his hand in songwriting and eventually releasing music of his own, fans watched him throughout the years mature and find his home in the genre of R&B.

Erykah Badu

Soulful music artist, Erykah Badu, has been the inspiration of many throughout her extensive career. Gaining the nickname, “Queen of Neo Soul,” she made her mark in the music field, creating a safe space for fans finding peace in the spirituality aspect of her discography.

Ethan Low

Malaysian-Singaporean artist, Ethan Low, made his mark through the accumulated interest developed by fans from hearing his music through TikTok. Creating storylines of heartbreak and love, he creates a message listeners can find pieces of themselves in through listening.

FLO

Bringing back the era of R&B girl groups, British girl group, FLO, has teleported us back to that era. The aspect of girl groups is one we rarely see outside of K-Pop, and many global fans instantly fell in love with the concept of their group.

The Internet

The Internet is an alternative R&B and soul band consisting of some notable names that have made their marks not only in the band but as solo artists.

Jhené Aiko

Starting her music career in 2002, originally as a backup vocal and performer for group B2K, and then transitioning to creating music on her own, Jhené Aiko has created a lengthy resume for herself. Her slower paced R&B teleports fans to a sensation of being at peace, resonating with a lot of her fanbase. Having numerous collabs on her catalog, Jhené Aiko is an artist you can’t resist falling in love with.

Kehlani

Kehlani’s music resonates heavily with the LGBTQ+ community with various messages of self love and acceptance. She would be a perfect addition to an R&B music festival, because through her music she has created a safe place for her fans, which is truly a gift.

Sasha Keable

Colombian British singer songwriter Sasha Keable, with her impressive vocals, doesn’t have a single bad song in her discography. Through her music style she promotes confidence, sexuality, and empowerment through the song’s messages.

Victoria Monét

Originally making her name known through her penmanship on various artists’ albums, she finally dabbled in releasing music of her own in the R&B genre. Gaining immense success through her solo music, she has gained numerous notable awards voted upon by music critics, allowing her to become a household name in the music industry.

Music can bring people closer together, from the simple power of finding connections, to the message behind a song and relating with others about shared experiences. A music festival is a home away from home for many, allowing people to feel like they can be their genuine, authentic selves and not be judged for it. Taking deeper dives into exploring music is truly interesting – discovering how powerful the creation of a song or artist can be, touching the hearts of those listening.