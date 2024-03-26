The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest times of the year for Houstonians is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR.) Sure, this rodeo- being one of the largest attractions in the entirety of Texas- will have its pros but it can also have some cons. Every attendee looks forward to the annual event, so much so that they don’t mind pushing their way through crowds of people and paying a whopping $15 for a cup of lemonade.

I have been attending the HLSR pretty much every year since I was eight (it was the first concert I had ever attended and Demi Lavato was the performer), but even from a young age, I was able to identify the amount of work that is put into this event. They have exciting carnival rides, unique foods and drinks, concerts, livestock shows and the cowboys never fail to put on entertaining competitions. A crowd favorite competition is Mutton busting, and a personal favorite of mine is the barrel racing.

However, as I have gotten older, and the rodeo continues to grow more popular, I have noticed that the crowds grow larger, and the prices continue to increase. I did not attend the carnival portion of the rodeo this year, but I did attend the Nickelback concert in the stadium. As per usual, this year I had a good experience at the rodeo. The location in which the rodeo takes place is about a 30-minute drive from my house, but this drive turns into an hour and a half venture due to the traffic that begins on the freeway and doesn’t end until you’re right outside the gates of the NRG stadium. Of course, you have to pay to park which averages $30-50 depending on the distance from the stadium. After that, you have to pay for carnival tickets or concert tickets. Then, once you are inside, you are met with a sea of people. Thus, leading to an expensive outing, especially if you are attending the event with other people.

These details may sound a little over the top but do not be fooled because myself and many other people will still pay these prices because of the atmosphere and the tradition of the rodeo. For instance, I spent $10 on a large dippin ‘dots during this past trip. It’s honestly crazy, but that is the price you pay to attend the rodeo.

The rodeo is the kind of event that you know you’ll spend a lot of money at, so you just go ahead and treat yourself anyway. So even though, yes there is overcrowding and yes, the food is overpriced, I will continue to go in a heartbeat. I enjoyed getting to spend time with my family and experiencing an amazing concert by one of our favorite bands. The Houston Rodeo will always have a special place in my heart and for those that have never been, I recommend attending the rodeo at least once if you haven’t already since it can be a fun and new experience; just make sure you are prepared for all of the expenses that come along with attending.