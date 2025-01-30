From Viral to Mine: The 5 Best Products I Bought (and Who Influenced Me)

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

For 14 long hours TikTok users of America had no access to the app. People ran to Twitter/X, Instagram, and even YouTube Shorts to compensate for the void left by our favorite short-form videos. But in that brief TikTok hiatus, one thing became crystal clear: the app’s power to influence our lives – especially our shopping carts – is unmatched. Whether it’s a skincare miracle, a life-changing gadget, or a quirky fashion find, TikTok creators have an uncanny ability to turn “just browsing” into “add to cart.”

In this roundup, I’m highlighting the five best products I’ve snagged, thanks to TikTok, along with the influencers whose charm, reviews, and creativity sealed the deal. Let’s dive into the items that went from viral sensations to my personal must-haves!

The Products:

The NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner in “Cold Brew” is like the little black dress of your makeup bag – simple, chic, and always reliable. This rich brown shade serves up major ’90s vibes, perfect for everything from a bold, defined lip to a soft, everyday look.

The NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner in “Cold Brew” earned its spot in my makeup bag thanks to, none other than, Paloma, aka @whor3chata_ on TikTok. In August 2024 she dropped a video showcasing her go-to lip combo, and let me tell you – it was everything. Her flawless technique and signature aesthetic made lining and glossing look like an art form. The video blew up with over 2 million views and 365.1K likes, and the comments were flooded with fans running to add “Cold Brew” to their carts.

2. LUSH Sticky Dates Shower Gel ($26)

Lush’s Sticky Dates Body Wash is the ultimate treat for your shower

routine – it’s like dessert but for your skin. Imagine wrapping yourself in a warm, gooey hug of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of toasted nuts. Yep, it’s that good.

This shower gel is packed with organic date syrup to keep your skin ultra-hydrated, orange juice for a little zing, and sandalwood oil to give it that chef’s kiss of sophistication. It’s basically a spa day in a bottle but with the vibe of your favorite cozy café.

The buzz? It went viral after Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb casually flexed it in her shower routine, calling it the ultimate scent explosion. TikTok lost it, and, naturally, so did I. Stores were wiped out faster than you can say, “add to cart,” but don’t worry – they’ve been restocking like the heroes they are.

If you’re into layering your scents (and who isn’t?), grab the matching body spray and lotion. Your skin will smell like heaven, and you’ll have strangers low-key leaning in to catch a whiff. Sticky Dates isn’t just a body wash – it’s a whole moment.

3. Topicals Minty Lip Balm ($16)

I owe this one to Toni Bravo (@bonitravo) and her famous “In the Car” TikTok series. In her video, she gave an unfiltered review of the Topicals Minty Lip Balm, and her reaction was priceless. The moment she applied it, you could almost feel the refreshing, cooling sensation through the screen, and her excitement about how smooth and hydrating it felt sealed the deal for me.

This isn’t your average lip balm – it’s a whole experience. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients that leave your lips feeling soft and supple, with just the right amount of shine for that perfect, natural look. It’s cooling, minty, and feels like a spa moment for your lips. Now, every time I use it, I feel like I’m living in one of Toni’s effortlessly chic TikToks. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’re seriously missing out.

4. NYX honey primer ($17)

When Samara (@samaraispinkk) dropped her GRWM video featuring the NYX Honey Dew Me Up Primer, I couldn’t look away. Her skin looked flawless – like, “I just stepped out of a photoshoot” flawless. Naturally, I had to get my hands on it, and spoiler alert: it delivers.

This primer is a little jar of magic. It’s lightweight, smells faintly sweet, and gives your skin a gorgeous golden glow before you even start your makeup. The hydrating formula smooths out pores and dry patches, creating the perfect canvas for foundation or even a bare-faced day. Every time I use it I feel like I’ve just had a facial. Samara wasn’t lying – this primer is the secret to glass-skin goals.

5. Adidas Campus 00 ($110)

Okay, I know sneakers aren’t technically a beauty product, but let’s be real: your outfit is just as much a part of the vibe. When Demetra (@demetradias) shared her styling video for the Adidas Campus 00s, I was hooked. She paired these retro sneakers with oversized trousers and sleek tops, and the aesthetic was giving major cool-girl energy.

The Campus 00s have this effortlessly stylish vibe that works with everything – dresses, jeans, you name it. They’re comfy enough for all-day wear, but the clean, retro design makes them versatile for dressing up or down. Every time I lace them up, I feel like I’m channeling Demetra’s Pinterest-worthy style. They’re not just sneakers – they’re an outfit game-changer.

The Bottom Line: TikTok Made Me Do It (and I’m Not Sorry)

Let’s talk about how insane TikTok’s influence really is. In just a matter of seconds, a single video can take a product from sitting unnoticed on a store shelf to completely selling out worldwide. It’s not just beauty fans who are mesmerized – it’s an entire generation of consumers, scrolling and shopping with lightning speed. TikTok has single-handedly redefined how we discover products, turning our FYPs into virtual shopping malls.

The craziest part? Beauty brands owe TikTok big time. Imagine how much harder it would be for these companies to thrive without the app’s viral magic. Think about it: before TikTok, how often did we hear about a specific lip liner or body wash just popping off in real time? The traditional beauty marketing game – magazine ads, Instagram posts, even YouTube tutorials – feels slow compared to TikTok’s instant-gratification format. A 15-second GRWM or product review can reach millions overnight, building buzz and sales that even the best ad campaign couldn’t guarantee.

Take the NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner in Cold Brew for example. Without Paloma’s iconic lip combo video, would it still be flying off shelves today? Or, the Lush Sticky Dates Body Wash might have stayed just another product on the shelf if Leah Kateb hadn’t casually flaunted it in her shower routine. TikTok didn’t just help these products succeed; it made them essential.

And it’s not just beauty brands that benefit – it’s the creators, too. These influencers aren’t just promoting products; they’re shaping trends, setting the standard for what’s “in,” and becoming trusted voices for millions of viewers. Their recommendations carry weight, and beauty companies are reaping the rewards in a way that would have been unimaginable a decade ago.

Without TikTok, we’d still rely on clunky ads or word-of-mouth to discover our favorite’s favorite product. The app has created an entirely new economy – one in which a single video can make or break a product and brands are constantly hustling to get their products into the hands of the next viral creator.

So, yeah – TikTok’s power to influence our lives (and our wallets) is unmatched. Beauty brands, take note: without TikTok, business would be a whole lot slower – and a lot less exciting. For the rest of us, let’s just keep adding to our carts!