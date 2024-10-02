ADHD, Let’s Talk About It   

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve known that I have ADHD for as long as I can remember. I’d zone out when a topic didn’t interest me, couldn’t finish my tests on time, and was always super talkative and easily distracted. Now I barely think about it because that’s just the way I am. But just because I’ve lived with ADHD my whole life doesn’t mean I have it all figured out – especially in college, where managing it is a whole different challenge.

In high school, I had a 504 plan that gave me extra time on tests and extensions on assignments if I needed them. Plus, I had the support of my family, so if I was falling behind or struggling, I had people to lean on. College though – it felt like hitting a wall. Suddenly I was living on my own, and things I’d never thought about before became huge hurdles. My room was constantly cluttered because, well, my mom wasn’t there to remind me to clean. And meals? Forget it. I basically survived on snacks because cooking just felt overwhelming.

Now, in my third year of college, I still struggle, but I’ve definitely got a better grip on things. ADHD can be a challenge, especially in college, but I’ve learned some strategies that help me manage it. If you suspect you have ADHD and aren’t diagnosed, these tips might help you too:

Set alarms, set alarms, SET ALARMS: Executive dysfunction is real. You could start getting ready two hours before you need to be somewhere and still somehow end up late. Why? Because with ADHD, you’ll suddenly remember a hundred unrelated things that feel urgent at the moment – like putting away laundry, creating a new Spotify playlist, or deciding that right now is the perfect time to paint your nails.

To combat this, I highly recommend setting alarms. Set an alarm for when you need to start getting ready, one for 30 minutes before you need to leave, and another for 15 minutes before it’s time to go. Find a system that works for you. The alarms will snap you out of your distractions and remind you to focus on the task at hand.

Create a routine (that works for you): When I say “create a routine,” I don’t mean you need to buy a calendar and plan every minute of your week. That just doesn’t work for me. Schedules in a strict, step-by-step order feel impossible. But what does help is having a basic day-to-day routine that makes life feel less overwhelming. For instance, having a simple morning and night routine can make a huge difference. If you know you’re going to follow the same few steps in the morning – like brushing your teeth, taking your meds, and grabbing breakfast – your brain doesn’t feel as scattered or stressed about starting the day. The same goes for the evening. If you know you’re going to wind down by tidying up or prepping for tomorrow, it helps ease that sense of chaos.

It doesn’t have to be complicated. You could even commit to doing certain things on the same day every week, like grocery shopping or laundry. Small, consistent habits go a long way in keeping ADHD manageable without feeling like you’re trapped in a rigid schedule.

Use visual reminders: If you can see it, you can’t forget it! One effective method is writing reminders on your hand or using sticky notes around your space. You can even invest in a whiteboard to jot down daily goals or to-do lists. The key is to find what works for you. If you’re constantly looking at your reminders, it becomes much easier to stay on track and prioritize your tasks. Limit screen time: Doom scrolling and getting stuck in an endless social media cycle is probably relatable for everyone, but with ADHD, social media is even more of a poison. Once I open an app, hours can disappear before I even realize it. That’s why it’s so important to limit screen time. Set alarms so apps lock after a certain period. It might sound extreme, but it works.

When you’re doing something important, try giving your phone to someone else or leave it in another room. The fewer distractions, the better. I actually got written up at work for being on my phone too much, but when I really thought about it, I realized I didn’t know what to do with myself during downtime. My phone was my go-to solution for boredom. Now, I leave my phone in a locker and focus on being productive, or at the very least, I talk to my coworkers instead of scrolling through Instagram. It helps me stay more present and engaged in whatever task I’m supposed to be doing instead of wasting time on mindless scrolling.

Don’t be hard on yourself: At the end of the day, everyone is on their own journey, and there is no “right” way to handle your ADHD. It’s crucial to remember that you’re still learning how to navigate life, and that requires patience. You’re not lazy or unmotivated; you’re not messy or loud – you’re just you.



These strategies might not work for everyone, but they’ve helped me find some balance. If you’re struggling with ADHD or suspect you might have it, you’re not alone. It’s all about finding what works for you.