15 Seconds to Fame… The Rise & Fall of Authentic Music

TikTok is revolutionizing the music industry, but not necessarily for the better. The app’s unique format – centered around short, engaging videos – has propelled countless tracks to global fame, but it has also fundamentally changed the way music is made. With its algorithm favoring short, catchy snippets that go viral, many artists are shifting their focus from creating authentic, engaging tracks to crafting songs engineered for TikTok trends. The result? A surge in music designed to fit the app’s 15-second sound bites; tracks with repetitive hooks or beats tailor-made for dance challenges or meme-worthy moments, rather than thoughtful storytelling or emotional depth. In the race to go viral, the authenticity and depth of music creation are increasingly taking a backseat to virality.

In the past, artists focused on crafting songs that told stories, expressed emotions, or showcased their musical abilities. Albums were cohesive bodies of work designed to take listeners on a journey. But TikTok has flipped this logic in a complete 180. Today, many artists and producers concentrate on creating songs with catchy 15-to-30-second snippets that can dominate TikTok trends. The result is a growing disconnect between music and its purpose as a form of storytelling and emotional expression. For instance, songs like Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” became massive hits with the help of viral TikTok dances. While both tracks are undeniably catchy, their popularity was driven less by the songs as a whole, and more by the specific sections that lent themselves to choreography. Similarly, “Lottery (Renegade)” by K CAMP gained traction primarily because of its hooks which had a small snippet of the song that was perfect for TikTok, but overshadowed the rest of the track. This trend has sparked criticism, with some arguing that it’s leading to an epidemic where songs are starting to sound similar because they’re all chasing the same formula.

Take “abcdefu” by GAYLE as an example. The song’s explosive popularity on TikTok was driven by its edgy chorus, but its viral success has also raised questions about how much of the track’s appeal lies in its musicality versus its meme-worthy potential. Similarly, tracks like “BILLIE EILISH” by Armani White or “I Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert have faced similar critiques: they’re catchy, yes, but they also feel tailor-made for TikTok challenges, rather than genuine artistic expression compared to the artist’s previous work.

One of the most troubling aspects of this trend is how it’s affecting listeners’ relationship with music. Many TikTok hits are consumed primarily as snippets – the 15 seconds that trend on the app – rather than as complete songs. This short-form consumption means that much of the artistry that goes into crafting a full track is lost. Even when these songs dominate charts, their longevity often feels short, with many listeners moving on to the next viral trend within weeks. In this environment, it’s becoming harder for artists who prioritize storytelling and full-album experiences to gain traction. Listeners conditioned by TikTok’s format may find slower, deeper, non-danceable songs less engaging, leading to a decline or slow rise in their success. This shift risks sidelining genres and styles that don’t naturally lead to quick, viral moments. Despite these challenges, some artists are finding ways to balance TikTok’s demands with their artistic integrity. Acts like Olivia Rodrigo manage to use social media to amplify their music while staying true to their unique styles. Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license,” for example, became a TikTok sensation, but its success stemmed from its raw emotional appeal rather than a premeditated quick opportunity for virality.

There is also hope that TikTok’s influence could inspire innovation. The app’s emphasis on short-form content might encourage artists to experiment with new formats, creating music that’s both engaging and meaningful. But for this to happen, the industry needs to prioritize artistry over algorithms, encouraging artists to take creative risks instead of sticking to the old reliable formula of “TikTok-friendly” tracks. As TikTok continues to shape the music landscape, it’s clear that its impact is both powerful and complex. While the platform has helped in the aspect of music discovery and given a voice to independent creators, it has also led to a culture where authenticity and artistic depth are often sacrificed in the pursuit of virality. For the industry to thrive, it’s essential to find a balance between embracing the opportunities TikTok offers and preserving the heart and soul of music as an art form. While the songs listed above are examples of viral moments created from a track, the artists themselves are still very much capable of creating good songs and have put out plenty of catchy, playlist-worthy tracks that have you coming back for seconds. But the question remains: after the ban revival, will TikTok’s grip on music creation loosen as trends evolve, or will we be witnessing another beginning to a new era where songs are crafted once again not for the ears but for the algorithm?