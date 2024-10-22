10 DIY Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Have To Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Halloween crept up on so many of us this year, and some of us may need to throw together a last minute costume. And I get it, buying a costume can be stressful, so in honor of all of the procrastinators (myself included) I’m going to give some simple but cute Halloween costume ideas for those who need some inspiration for this Halloween season.

1. Witch

If you want to have a spookier vibe this Halloween, you can dress up as a witch! It can be a simple and cheap costume, easily DIY’d with things that you may have in your closet already! I would wear a black dress/skirt, black gloves, black boots, black stockings, and obviously a witches hat!

2. Greek Goddess

Greek goddesses are goddesses for a reason! A goddess is a costume that is fabulous and pretty cost efficient. You can use a flowy white dress and gold accessories to give it the fab factor. A pack of accessories on amazon ranges from $10-25. It’s so simple, yet so gorgeous if you want a cute Halloween costume!

You can wear this costume as a duo or a group, since there are plenty of goddesses to choose from, like Athena, Aphrodite, Iris, and Artemis! For example, if you decide to dress as Athena, you can personalize your costume by adding a long hairstyle with a braid, reflecting her iconic look. Athena is also known for her wisdom, so incorporating an owl – often associated with her – would be a great touch. You could use a stuffed owl or wear owl earrings to make your costume unique. The key is to add personal elements that represent the goddess you choose!

3. Angel

A Halloween classic that I love is an angel. I would suggest that you use the same items as a Greek goddess and all you need to add on would be a pair of wings and a halo. You can find the wings and halo in a pack at your local Spirit Halloween/ Party City stores or on Amazon. You can also throw in some gold accent pieces, like jewelry. Gold earrings, a necklace, and even a headband or an arm band would be cute!

4. Disney princesses

Making childhood dreams come true is easy when you dress as a Disney princess. This costume is fairly simple to create and can be customized with the clothing colors.

For a Cinderella costume you could get any blue top and a white skirt, a black choker, and put your hair in a bun. You could be Tiana and wear a green corset and pair it with a gold skirt, a frog toy, and a tiara. Looking at inspo pictures can make being a Disney princess simple and cute! A personal favorite of mine is Tinkerbell! She’s so cute which makes the costume itself so adorable!

5. Insect

I know what you’re thinking. An insect? But being a lady bug, a butterfly, or a bumble bee for Halloween can be so adorable. You can typically find pre-made costumes like these in a pack at any halloween store or Walmart. But, for example, if you want to DIY the costume, let’s say for a bumblebee, I would wear a black and yellow striped shirt (DIY’d or from Amazon), and pair it with a tutu as well as a pair of bee wings (all found on Amazon). You can make this costume however you want! If you want a cute vibe or a sexy vibe, it is pretty versatile. Make it how you want it!

Now to the more specific and niche costumes that you can use this Halloween:

6. Kim Possible

As a 2000’s baby I watched a lot of Disney channel. One of my favorite and most iconic characters is Kim Possible. To capture her fierce style, all you need is green cargo pants, a black shirt, and dark lipstick. And you may already have these items in your closet already.

7. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is so iconic for the girls because of the use of fashionable femininity and the chic ideals used in the movie, considering the time it was made and released. It just has that classy and timeless feeling for the girls. Use a tight black dress, put on white gloves, and pearls and ta-da!

8. Fancy Nancy

I’m not sure if Fancy Nancy was a core childhood memory for anyone else, but she sure was for me! If you want people to recognize your character, Fancy Nancy is perfect because she’s easily recognizable. Since she wears so many eccentric clothes, someone is bound to know who you are!

9. Betty Boop

Betty Boop is known for being sexy and her iconic short red dress and short curly black hair. You can complete this costume with that red dress, and then she wears black leg garters. And if you want to go all out, find a black short wig on Amazon, or you can just curl your natural hair. This is the best costume if you want to look sexy, as well as being a specific character.

10. The Bad Case Of The Stripes

Keeping to that theme of nostalgia this season, dressing as Camila Cream from the book A Bad Case of Stripes is a classic childhood character, and you’ll be a walking reminder of this book to others. I guarantee so many people will approach you and question who you are because it’s like a forgotten childhood memory for most people. To be her, all you’ll need is a plain white t-shirt or tank top and jeans or jean shorts. The main piece of this costume will be the makeup. She is known for the rainbow stripes all over her face and body, so for this, just get some face paint from Walmart and look at a photo of her to recreate those stripes!

This list ensures that if you need a quick last minute costume, you can easily put the costume together, for a cheap but cute and effective costume. Don’t wait too long to buy your pieces because the stores tend to get raided about a week before Halloween. Lastly, have a fun and safe Halloween!