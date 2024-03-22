Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Your Voice Matters: A Beginner’s Guide to Voting for New Voters

Allyyah Aali
As another crucial election year looms ahead, it’s vital for us, as the next generation, to understand our voting rights and the process itself. Whether you’re feeling hesitant about voting due to its perceived complexity or simply unsure where to begin, fear not!

Her Campus: Towson is here to guide you through the process step by step. By following this comprehensive guide, you’ll be well-equipped to participate confidently in your first voting experience.

Step 1: Register to Vote

First things first: get registered. Fortunately, signing up has never been easier. Whether online, by mail, or in person at your local election office, the process is straightforward. Just ensure you meet your state’s registration deadline to become an official member of the voting community.

Step 2: Know Your Stuff

Now that you’re registered, it’s time to delve into some research. Take the time to familiarize yourself with the candidates and ballot issues. What are their stances on topics important to you? How do their policies align with your values? Being informed will empower you to make meaningful choices when you cast your vote.

Step 3: Make a Plan

When Election Day arrives (or during early voting if available), head to your designated polling place to cast your ballot. But before you go, create a plan. Determine when and where you’ll vote, your mode of transportation and any necessary documentation (usually just your ID). Planning ahead minimizes potential obstacles to exercising your voting rights.

Step 4: Cast Your Ballot

It’s time to take action! Upon arrival at the polling place, check in with election officials who will provide you with a ballot. Take your time filling it out carefully, adhering to instructions. Once completed, submit your ballot—congratulations, you’ve officially voted!

Step 5: Spread the Word

Remember, voting is contagious. Encourage friends, family and peers to join you in participating. A robust democracy thrives on broad participation, so share the importance of voting and inspire others to take part.

Voting is a powerful tool for amplifying your voice and shaping our nation’s future. Don’t remain on the sidelines—take charge and vote, because your future hinges on it. Let’s unite in making our voices heard!

Happy voting, new voters!

*Allyyah Aali is a fervent advocate for civic engagement and social justice. When not casting ballots, she can be found writing about politics, feminism and cultural criticism for HerCampus and beyond*

