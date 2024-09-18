Sexual Assault Awareness: Here’s Some Ways That All College Students Can Stay Safe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Saniyah Ikard

Welcome back to campus! College is all about creating new experiences, making memories, and having fun (and, of course, going to class). But in the middle of all the excitement, it’s important to be aware.

Whether you’re at a party, hanging out with new friends, or even walking alone on campus, being aware of your surroundings is the greatest tool for protecting yourself from sexual violence. Unfortunately, college students aged 18-24 are at high risk for sexual violence, and it’s necessary to educate yourself about it to keep yourself prepared and secure.

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is an umbrella term that includes different acts such as relationship violence, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual harassment, sexual intimidation, stalking

Important Things to Know:

The Red Zone – The Red Zone refers to the period between mid-August to November, where 50% of campus sexual assault will occur, especially for students who are new to campus

– The Red Zone refers to the period between mid-August to November, where 50% of campus sexual assault will occur, especially for students who are new to campus College women disproportionately experience sexual assault on campus, and up to 25% of all female college students report being victims of campus sexual assault

assault on campus, and up to 25% of all female college students report being victims of campus sexual assault Men enrolled in college are 78% more likely to experience sexual violence when compared to other men of the same age not enrolled in college

when compared to other men of the same age not enrolled in college Individuals who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as racial minority populations, and individuals with disabilities may also experience targeted assault

How to Protect Yourself:

Set limits for yourself! Do not let others push your boundaries. Say strong.

Be assertive. No means no! Strongly communicate your limits and discomfort with others.

Watch your drinks! Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid traveling alone!

Defend yourself. and try to get out of hostile situations as fast as possible

Trust your instincts! If something doesn’t feel right, don’t be afraid to walk out.

Carry pepper spray in spaces where it is allowed

Share your location with trusted individuals! They can look out for you and help you when needed

Remember that sexual violence is never the victim’s fault. Though there are stigma’s surrounding speaking up, never be afraid to report what’s going on and talk to your support system!

Below are links to additional resources:

Towson University Resources

Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

National Sexual Violence Resource Center