By Natalyn Taylor

Don’t feel the need to jump into a relationship your freshman year.

College is a big adjustment! Allow yourself time to adjust to your new environment before trying to pursue a relationship. Also, college is the prime time to meet new people and make friends! Sometimes a relationship can limit your ability to make these new potentially long-lasting friendships.

Prioritize building friendships with people and keep yourself open to getting to know more people.

Don’t deny yourself the chance to meet new people just because of a relationship! Significant others may come and go but long-lasting friendships won’t!

Keep your love life separate from friends and school.

Being in a relationship can sometimes distract you from your schoolwork and can close you off from your friends. Remember to manage your time well when it comes to school and don’t forget about your friends! Make sure to maintain your friendships as well.

If you end up going to college in a relationship (and especially at the same college) then make sure to create space to maintain a healthy relationship.

Space in a relationship can be helpful for several reasons! For one, space can help each person maintain their sense of self and allow time to pursue your own personal interests, goals, and hobbies. Space can also allow for a good foundation in healthy boundaries. So, space in a relationship doesn’t have to be bad! It can be healthy and can help your relationship flourish.

If you’re talking to someone with red flags, then run!

The expression “there’s so many fish in the sea” is so real especially at college! If you’re talking to someone who is showcasing their red flags, it’s better to cut it off than to entertain it.

Know your worth.