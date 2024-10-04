The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Jazmyne Carr

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in the past few months, then you’ve probably been introduced to Laila! by way of her two most popular singles “Like That!” and “Not My Problem” . Or maybe your first introduction to Laila!’s musical artistry was through artists’ popular remixes of her songs including Cash Cobain’s “problem,” Lil Yachty’s unreleased song “Scrub The Ground,” and various mashups from hopeful DJs on TikTok. Due to her breakthrough success on an app that has created many one-hit wonders, some may rush to label Laila! as one dimensional, but she is far more than that.

With the release of her debut album, “Gap Year! “ , on September 6th, Laila! proved that she is one of the most unique and talented artists to emerge out of Gen Z. Throughout “Gap Year!,” Laila! combines elements from artists including Solange (“SINK 2 RISE”), Brent Faiyaz (“Grand Opening”) and the many R&B legends of the 90s with upbeat drill tracks to create a style unlike no other. Each song on the album is an irrefutable hit but what’s more impressive is the fact that Laila! performs, writes and produces every song that she releases. It’s no surprise that Laila! is so musically gifted because she is the daughter of hip-hop legend and actor, Mos Def.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RXGau5/

Despite her famous upbringings, Laila! is far from hiding within the shadows of her father’s fame. Instead, she uses her debut album to make a name for herself not only through her unique sonic ability but also through her poignant choice of lyrics. In the album, Laila! gives life to common struggles and feelings that young women go through in a way that is both relatable and confidence-inducing. In my favorite song from the album, “Flyer than U” , Laila! describes recovering from a rough breakup whilst acknowledging that she deserves better, affirming that she is perfect just the way she is and confirming that even when she is going through a rough time, she will always be fly. This confident, self-affirmed perspective is refreshing in a world where most music promotes toxic, harmful and/or violent ideals .

.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RXXAgd/