Spooky season is in full swing and boo baskets have taken social media by storm! These creative and thoughtful gift baskets are the perfect way to surprise someone special (or even treat yourself!) with a blend of seasonal treats, self-care goodies, and cozy essentials. Here’s a list of must-have items that everyone should have in their ultimate boo basket:

Scented Candle

Nothing says cozy like a seasonal, warm scented candle. Choose from fragrances like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, or vanilla to fill the air with fall vibes.

Face Masks & Skincare goodies

Skincare is a must for any self-care basket! This could include a hydrating sheet mask, under eye patches, or a mini moisturizer to pamper your skin just in time for that colder weather.

Shower Gel or Bath bombs

There’s nothing like a relaxing shower or bath. Add a couple of bath bombs or a bottle of shower gel for those nights when you need extra relaxation.

Fall-Themed Mug & Hot Cocoa Mix

A cute, fall-themed mug paired with hot cocoa mix or tea is a thoughtful touch. A seasonal drink instantly adds a cozy element to any basket and warms you up from inside out!

Lip Balm/Hand Cream

Cooler air means it’s time to keep lips and hands hydrated. A nourishing lip balm and travel-sized hand cream can make great additions and are perfect for on-the-go hydration.

Mini Journal or Gratitude Notepad

A small notebook or gratitude journal adds a touch of mindfulness, making it easy to jot down thoughts, goals, or what you’re thankful for each day (especially perfect leading up to Thanksgiving!)

Each item in a boo basket should bring a sense of coziness, care, and just the right amount of indulgence, making it the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself this season!