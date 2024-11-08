Mariah the Scientist: Style Analysis w/ Mariah Inspired Styling Tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Jazmyne Carr

For the past few weeks, Mariah the Scientist has been all over my Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest timelines. Whether it’s videos from her recent tour dates, discourse about her relationship with newly released Young Thug, or clips from her recent interviews on “Caresha Please” and “Unapologetically Angel”, what stands out each time I see Mariah is her outfits. With every ensemble, the singer seamlessly incorporates girly, chic and streetwear influences to create outfits that represent her unique style. I admire the style choices of many girls, but Mariah’s style is so consistently on the point that she has become my most recent fashion muse. Her style is inspiration-worthy not only because of the cute clothes she wears but also because of her mindful use of accessories to create a cohesive yet interesting vibe. In addition, because she frequently incorporates casual street style-based pieces in her looks I find it easy to bring elements of her style into my everyday outfits. Keep reading for a full style analysis of three iconic Mariah the Scientist outfits paired with easy tips to implement her style into your wardrobe.

Outfit #1

In one of her most recent tour dates with Latto, Mariah sported a black cutout jumpsuit accessorized with a fur bolero and a Yankee fitted hat. With this look, Mariah makes a statement but somehow manages to keep things looking simple and streamlined through the use of neutral color blocking. If the fur bolero were a bright color, it would be an eye sore but because she chose a white color that matches the accents of her hat and shoes it blends with the outfit perfectly. Another way Mariah manages to keep this bold look from being overwhelming is by balancing the amount of skin she shows. The jumpsuit has a large cutout but because almost every other part of her body is covered the look remains elevated. I also love how she added heeled sneakers instead of typical flat canvas sneakers to make the look less casual and more feminine.

Styling Tip: If a fur bolero seems too much for your everyday style but you’re intrigued by the fur trend, try incorporating it into other accessories like bags, earrings or headbands. Some places (including Amazon) also sell removable fur cuffs that can be added to any long-sleeved shirt or jacket. Also, if you want to get more wear out of your dressy outfits try adding a fitted hat and/or sneakers to make the outfit appropriate for more casual occasions.

Outfit #2

With this outfit Mariah wears an elevated, more feminine version of a classic hoodie. Instead of wearing a typical oversized piece that would overwhelm her petite frame, she wisely chose to wear a jacket that utilizes cutouts to show off her shape without being too revealing or taking away from the cool factor of the piece. In addition, the fur trim on the hood makes the jacket even more special by incorporating the Y2K trend and making the relaxed hoodie appear more lavish. Also, by pairing the zip-up with capris Mariah adds a chic, girly element that makes the outfit feel more intentional.

Styling Tip: Hoodies are a necessity for the cooler months, but they don’t have to be boring. If Mariah’s cutout jacket is too much, try finding one that is cinched at the waist or embellished with things like fur, lace, and rhinestones.



Outfit #3



To perform at a concert in Atlanta, Mariah paired a white and red graphic tee under a white sleeveless dress. Alone the dress is extremely stylish especially because it incorporates one of my favorite silhouettes, a pleated skirt. But, by choosing to pair the dress with a statement tee she adds more fun, visual, interest and versatility to the outfit. Although this outfit combo isn’t revolutionary it is the thoughtfulness of choosing a tight-fitting baby tee with the same base color as the dress that keeps the pairing from looking juvenile or incohesive. Mariah also pays close attention to detail with this look by choosing to wear silver jewelry to match the silver accents on her dress. Another detail that makes the look even more impactful is her decision to extend the styling to her hair by changing her usual hairstyle to one that matches the girly, sophisticated vibe of the outfit.



Styling Tip: If you want your outfits to look more curated make an effort to match the hardware accents in your clothes to the metals of the accessories you choose to pair them with. To make pieces wearable with all accessories avoid buying jeans, jackets and purses with distinct silver, gold or rose gold elements.



For more Mariah the Scientist style inspiration check out @mariahthescientiststyle on Instagram, or @mariahlationss on TikTok.