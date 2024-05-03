The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Natalyn Taylor



Going to college and not having the familiar support system that you are used to having can be difficult at first. This is why making friends and making a new support system is important! Friends can enrich your college experience and provide a support system that can also help you develop important life skills. Here are some tips on how to make friends your freshman year.

Attend orientation and campus events.

Orientation and campus events are great opportunities to meet new people. At the beginning of the year, there are a lot of college events that you should take advantage of! It’s one of the best times and places to introduce yourself to new people.

Join clubs and organizations.

Joining clubs and organizations related to your interests can connect you to other like-minded individuals! It’s also a great way to get involved on campus and pursue your passions and hobbies.

Talk to people in your classes.

When taking harder courses, it’s always good to have at least one person in your classes that you can go to in case you need help in the subject, or simply a study buddy. This can lead to a friendship being pursued outside of class!

Be yourself.

The more authentic you are, the more likely you’ll be able to make friends that are best fit for you. Don’t feel pressured to be someone you’re not to fit in. True friends will appreciate and like you for who you are.

Utilize social media.

Many colleges have groups where new and current students can connect. Additionally, campus resources such as student organizations, residence halls and campus events are often advertised on social media which can also connect you to meet new people.

Making friends as a freshman is important! Friends provide emotional support and companionship, especially during the transition to college life. They can also help you navigate the challenges of being away from home and adjusting to a new environment. Making friends takes time but stay positive! Be patient and don’t get discouraged if you don’t immediately find your social circle. Keep putting yourself out there and eventually, you’ll find your clique.