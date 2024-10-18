The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Deja Johnson

1. My first film is Hocus Pocus. This movie has been a staple since I was young. I enjoy this movie a lot, and seeing the actors in the short makes it even better, making the show more amazing. Also, I love the outfits that each witch put on in the movies, they were adorable and stylish as I watched the movie. The movie Hocus Pocus tells the tale of “three witches, known as the Sanderson sisters, accidentally brought back to life in Salem on Halloween night. The sisters attempt to steal the life essence from the town’s children so they can have eternal life.”



2. Another must-watch is Us. I like this movie because it has your mind in confusion and you don’t know or understand what the movie means; this is a film that you have to review again on another day to understand. The movie helps create a different perspective in your mind and I like how Jordan Peele’s films always provide that confusion when you watch any of his movies. So Us is about “ Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) and her family visit her childhood beach house in Santa Cruz, California, but are attacked by masked strangers who look exactly like them. The family must fight for survival against these mysterious figures, called the “Tethered”. We realized the true story of the other family and how similar they are to the main character’s life.

3. Another must-watch is Coraline, this movie has been a staple since I was little and I used to be scared of the other mother because of the button eyes when I was younger. I like this movie now that I’m older and not as easily scared, this movie is just so good and I enjoy watching this movie a lot now. The plot of Coraline begins, “While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate world that closely mirrors her own but, in many ways, is better. She rejoices in her discovery until Other Mother (Teri Hatcher) and the rest of her parallel family try to keep her there forever. Coraline must use all her resources and bravery to make it back to her own family and life.”

4. Another must-watch is The Nightmare Before Christmas, another staple that I grew up on as a child, and how I used to be scared of the character in that movie too. Similar to Coraline, I enjoy this movie a lot more now that I’m older and I can sit and watch the movie and I enjoy the characters in the movie as well. This movie’s plot “follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.”

5. Lastly, another must-watch is the movie called Smile. This movie is scary but it is good tho but if you like jump scare watch this movie. Now me, I’m not ‘jump scare’ type of girl, scary movies are too scary but this movie overall is a good theme on our smiles and makes it creepy with it. The movie takes place “After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”