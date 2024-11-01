The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Saniyah Ikard

As the clock ticks down to election day, it’s time to start preparing! Whether it’s your first or fifth time voting, each vote is powerful. Black women have continuously showed up and out to the polls, and for all the Black college girls out there, voting is paramount! Just 60 years ago, the Civil Rights Act was signed into law, giving Black people the right to vote. This wasn’t that long ago, considering that most of our grandparents were already born. In today’s world, it can be easy for some to forget how hard it was for Black people to secure the right to vote, but as Black women, we cannot forget. The extreme efforts made to keep us from voting only highlight its power and necessity. As Black women, voting is not just our right; it’s our responsibility to honor this legacy and advocate for the future we want to see. Don’t forget, the power to vote is one of the most important right of an American citizen.

Picking a Candidate

Now you might be thinking: Who do I vote for? With all the choices, it can be hard to see a clear candidate that matches your values. The only way to solve this problem is to do your research. Each candidate, whether running for local, state, or federal government will have a campaign website. That website will contain information regarding their stance on their key issues, their policies, endorsements, and more. You want to make sure that you vote for someone who best matches your values and what you believe in. Watch debates and speeches as well, don’t be afraid to do additional research on candidates as well. The more informed you are, the more confident you’ll be in your decision!

Make a Voting Plan

Know your polling location! Remember, you can’t just vote anywhere. You have to make sure you’re going to the right voting location, which can be found online. You can also opt to do a mail-in ballot, or maybe you requested an absentee ballot. Whichever way it happens, make sure you know that you are informed and confident about your voting choice.

What to Bring

ID

Proof of address just in case!

Comfort essentials for the long line! Pack water, a snack, and a portable charger.

Each time we cast a ballot, we honor the struggles of those who fought for this right, and move one step closer to the future we want. So, bring your plan, your passion, and your power to the polls. Use your vote proudly and make it count!